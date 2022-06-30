ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia Business News: Realtors struggling; home builders thriving

By Cecil G. Brumley cbrumley@hometownnewsmediagroup.com
 4 days ago

Higher prices, low inventory and rising mortgage rates continue to limit sales of existing houses by Realtors in the Volusia-Flagler area. Realtors in the two-county area reported sales of 1,254 existing houses in May, down 1.7% from May 2021. The median price, with half selling for more and half less, was...

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
WILDWOOD, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Business
Heading to local Independence Day events? Here's what to expect

Palm Coast will celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks over the Runways on Sunday, July 3, and the annual Flagler Beach Independence Day parade will be held the morning of July 4. Here's what to expect. Fireworks over the Runways. Fireworks over the Runways, held at the Flagler Executive Airport at...
PALM COAST, FL
Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
PALM COAST, FL
Volusia County hurricane shelters: What you need to know

When disasters occur, Volusia County Government and Volusia County Schools join forces to provide emergency shelters for people who are unable to evacuate or ride out the storm in their homes. “Shelters do not provide luxury accommodations and should be used only as a last resort,” Jim Judge, interim director...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
State reports sudden jump in Covid-19 vaccinations in Volusia

Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases continued rising in the past two weeks, up 3,150, while the state reported a sudden jump in vaccinations by 11,300 in the county, based on the July 1 report of the Florida Department of Health. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Volusia County Fourth of July Events

The second annual Fourth of July Veterans Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations as well as combat veterans and the city’s police and fire departments.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly

Unless The Villages makes everyone take any/all lawn ornaments out of their front yard this is so hypocritical. Enforce the ordinance at every home in The Villages or do not address any of the complaints. You say The Villages only enforces if it’s been turned in by a rogue complainer?...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Lightning strike sparks fire at Daytona Beach home

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Lightning struck a home on the South Peninsula in Daytona Beach on Friday afternoon. Fire officials determined the strike started a fire that damaged a bedroom and bathroom. They said the bolt hit during a fierce thunderstorm in the 1700 block of South Peninsula Drive.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

