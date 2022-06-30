ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are You a Slave to Your Success?

By Reviewed by Lybi Ma
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe reduce people to one or two enviable characteristics such as physical beauty, money, or power. Some successful people prefer to be special rather than happy. When work crowds out relationships and outside activities, work is all that is left. Perhaps a most poignant conversation I had was with...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 3

Ken Kayse

Rule #1 of Being Successful: Define Success for Yourself

Read on and you will find out exactly how simple it is--if you follow the rule. No one is born a failure — absolutely no one. Every one of us has a certain degree of success in us. From birth, we are successful when we take our first breath, roll over by ourselves the very first time, learn to crawl, and then walk.
psychologytoday.com

4 Strategies to Manage a Narcissistic Partner

Managing your narcissistic partner is an active process. Being clear about who you are, having a voice, knowing your limits, and setting boundaries can help you manage a narcissistic partner. If you are being emotionally abused it is time to strongly consider moving on. The DSM describes narcissistic personality disorder...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Productivity
psychologytoday.com

4 Ways of Being Unhappy: Do Any of These Apply to You?

One of the important forms of unhappiness is discontent and concern about social situations and our placement in them. Four kinds of social placement are subordination, marginality, privilege, and engagement. Each presents its challenges. Those placements can morph into dangerous conditions that threaten happiness. These are oppression, isolation, anomie, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Let Go of Commitments That Weigh You Down

Try not to get frazzled as you struggle to keep up with commitments. Be careful not to add more to your to-do list when you feel overwhelmed. Try to see task-doing in a way that will free you. You may have seen the old Mickey Mouse movie in which he...
MEDITATION
psychologytoday.com

An Empathic Approach to Bottom-Lining Your Ideas

Coming up with just the right title for your project is famously difficult. When it comes to picking a title, a key point to always keep in mind pertains to truly knowing your audience. It is often useful to have multiple versions of a project's title so as to be...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

4 Reasons Why Liars Are So Successful at Fooling Us

We trust too much. Research tells us there is a tendency to believe more than disbelieve. Although we expect people to be honest, most people lie at least once a day. Research consistently shows that people are poor detectors of lies and deception. From internet scammers to high-pressure salespeople, to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OCD and the Challenges of Empathy in Marriage

Edith Stein, the atheist philosopher turned Carmelite nun who died at Auschwitz in 1942, curiously observed how self-knowledge can lead to understanding others. In her dissertation, On the Problem of Empathy, she (still an atheist at this point) noted, “Only he who experiences himself as a person, as a meaningful whole, can understand other persons” (Essential Writings, 2002). For those of us in committed relationships tempered by mental and behavioral disorders, partners must be willing to step away from themselves—i.e., preconceptions, biases, prejudices, and opinions—now and then to truly understand each other. After all, married relationships are built upon two mature individuals who choose to be together. In this post, we’ll examine three aspects of empathy and how they can affect marriages.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Embrace Your Empathic Gifts

The empath’s journey is the adventure of a lifetime. Sensitive people have much to be grateful for. You are able to experience exquisite passion and joy. You can perceive the big picture on a deep level. You are attuned to the beauty, poetry, and energy of life, and your compassion gives you the capacity to help others. You are not callous, shut off, or cold-hearted. Your sensitivities allow you to be a caring, vulnerable, and aware being.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Talking to a Schizoid Personality

A disturbing feeling of a hollow or empty self usually has a distinctive connotation of the uncanny and estrange, resembling depersonalization. Dereism is the separation of associations from experience. The development of therapeutic relationships is built on the characterological constitution of schizoid personality. Schizoid is a paradox: a mixture of...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Addressing the New Loneliness

Pandemic measures to slow the spread have decreased infection but increased feelings of loneliness and social isolation. Social restrictions such as physical distancing have been identified as potential risk factors for loneliness. Social disconnection can profoundly impact individual health, both mentally and physically. With social restrictions lifted, families are reuniting,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Accurately Does Your Partner Read Your Personality?

Long-term couples know each other better than anyone else, so they should be the best judges of each other's personalities. New research on the difference between self-and other-reported personality traits shows that partners see each other in a positive light. Instead of wishful thinking, try looking at your partner more...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How the Brain Creates Cravings for Social Intimacy

Brains evolved to achieve two goals—survival of the individual and procreation of the species. The brain achieves its two principal goals by inducing powerful cravings for palatable food and social intimacy with close friends. Two brain regions, the ventral striatum and the ventromedial prefrontal cortex, control both vital processes...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Finding Hope in Hard Times

Naming hopelessness, a normal and expected feeling, helps create compassion and emotional stability. Hopelessness and hope are not mutually exclusive. Acknowledging hopelessness can make room for hope. Asking for help immediately safeguards against hopelessness. We demonstrate our openness to support from others. “I am lost. Please show me the way.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

How psychology can help you change someone’s mind

If you’ve ever tried to change someone’s mind but found they were completely unwilling to budge in their thinking, it can help to understand how the brain works. Changing your mind—or someone else’s—is a complex process done through assimilation or accommodation, says David McRaney, author of How Minds Change: The Surprising Science of Belief, Opinion, and Persuasion and host of the science podcast You Are Not So Smart.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How the Search for Meaning Impacts Consumption

People's beliefs about consumption may prevent them from optimally using consumption to enhance their well-being. When they are seeking meaning in the marketplace, people buy less expensive goods, which is less satisfying. We may need to rethink our collective ideas about meaning and consumption. Some things, even in the face...
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

For Stronger Relationships, Stop the Excuses

To rationalize is to excuse behavior by making up a reason that sounds legitimate. Rationalizing is often used to cover up bad choices. Excuses are so common that they are often unnoticed, but research suggests they weaken relationships and lead to damaging interactions. Man is not a rational animal but...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Medical News Today

How to cope as an extrovert with social anxiety

Some people view extroverted individuals as confident and able to thrive in social situations. However, extroverted people can still experience social anxiety. According to popularly held beliefs, introverted people tend to be shy and reserved, and people are probably more likely to think of introverts regarding social anxiety. However,. shows...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Recovering From Total Failure and Demoralization

The "Scaffolding of Success" is a set of guidelines for living, flourishing, and working towards your dream. One response to feeling overwhelmed is despair, and overcoming despair requires reigniting motivation. It can be motivating to center ourselves, examine how we're feeling right now, remind ourselves of our values, and act...
MENTAL HEALTH

