Packers Linebacker Krys Barnes Faces New Challenges In 2022

Jordan Love has been far from a fan favorite ever since the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft him 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. It should be noted that Aaron Rodgers, too, was the subject of much disdain from many so-called Packers fans when he was drafted as the heir-apparent to Brett Favre in 2005. It is no secret that that was the reason Love was drafted: to replace Rodgers. Since that fateful draft, Rodgers has won the NFL MVP Award twice. Practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert captured the hearts of thousands of fans, many of whom called for the Packers to keep him instead of Love. However, Benkert was given his release and Love enters 2022 the same way he entered 2021: as the Packers’ backup quarterback with no clear future.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO