ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson officially sworn in as first Black woman on Supreme Court

By Jonna Lorenz
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXsMe_0gR1qmti00

June 30 (UPI) -- Ketanji Brown Jackson, a top federal appellate court judge and former public defender, was sworn in on the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday and became the first Black woman on the bench.

Jackson, 51, was sworn in at noon following the retirement of Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, who ascended to the high court in 1994 and announced his resignation earlier this year.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath and Breyer administered the judicial oath. The entire process took just a couple minutes.

"There will be a formal investiture in the fall, but the oaths will allow Judge Jackson to undertake her duties, and she's been anxious to get to them without any further delay," Roberts said at the ceremony.

"On behalf of all of the members of the court, I am pleased to welcome Justice Jackson to the court and to our common calling," he added.

Jackson was a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit for about a year before ascending to the Supreme Court. Previously, she was a public defender and was President Joe Biden's first Supreme Court nominee. Biden had promised during his campaign for president in 2020 that he would nominate a Black woman to the court.

The Senate narrowly confirmed Jackson in April by a 53-47 vote. Most Republicans argued that her track record as a judge showed she is weak on crime -- an assessment that the American Bar Association rejected -- and some like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina opposed her because they supported a different candidate for the post.

Jackson maintains the ideological balance of the court -- six conservative justices and three progressive justices -- as the 83-year-old Breyer was a progressive. She is the 116th Supreme Court justice.

Jackson will formally join the court when it begins its next term in October.

Jackson's joining the court comes after several controversial and high-profile decisions this month. The high court struck down Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide, last week -- and ruled against a New York gun-safety law. On Thursday, the court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency has no authority to mandate carbon emissions from power plants.

Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Roberts
Person
Lindsey Graham
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Appellate Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Racism#First Black#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#First Supreme Court#Senate#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court allows death row inmate to die by firing squad

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of allowing a Georgia death row inmate to alter his execution method from lethal injection to firing squad . In a 5-4 decision authored by Justice Elena Kagan , the high court ruled that inmate Michael Nance's medical aversion to the use of lethal injection is well within his constitutional rights under the Eighth Amendment , which prevents cruel and unusual punishment.
GEORGIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
389K+
Followers
59K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy