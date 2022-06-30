ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Tina Isaac-Goizé
Charles de Vilmorin is feeling more at home at Rochas. For resort, he used currents from the winter collection to move the house forward, offering up “a very aquatic, colorful universe” while also evoking ideas about the love story between the house’s founder, Marcel Rochas, and his wife, Hélène, a proto-influencer...

Picasso
Lila Moss Is Now a Jacquemus Girl

How’s your week going? Lila Moss went straight from hanging out in the VIP area at Glastonbury with best mate Stella Jones, to storming Simon Porte Jacquemus’s salt flat catwalk in the South of France. It was the 19-year-old model’s debut appearance on one of Jacquemus’s impossibly picturesque...
Tessa Thompson Is the Best-Dressed Woman in Hollywood Right Now

Occasionally there are red-carpet moments that stop you in your tracks. Times when celebrities go against the grain and choose fashion that stands in contrast to what everyone else is wearing. These are rare and exciting, and make everyone’s lives, from the stylists to the designers, a little more interesting. Tessa Thompson’s team, backed by the celebrity dressing duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald—who go by the handle Wayman + Micah—are currently having a ball.
Adele Returned to the Stage in Glamorous Style

Adele fans got a major treat this weekend, when the British singer headlined the American Express Presents BST Hyde Park festival for two nights—her first public concert in five years. For the first time, the star performed songs from her album 30 live to a crowd of over 65,000 fans during her two-hour sets. (In October, however, she did play a small secret show at the L.A. Griffith Observatory, which was televised).
Bella Hadid Has Found the Perfect Summer Boot

Knee-highs have emerged as the unexpected hero shoe of the summer, and it’s made a noticeable impact on the fashion crowd, led by Bella Hadid. While boots are widely considered a winter investment, the It-girls have been keen to make them last beyond the colder months. Hadid is the...
Dua Lipa Nails Festival Dressing in KNWLS

Glastonbury and Coachella might be over, but there are still plenty of major live music events to come this summer. So it stands to reason that festival fashion is a trending topic. And Dua Lipa’s latest boho-chic look is right on the money. The 26-year-old pop sensation documented an...
100 Joyful Photos From London Pride

More than 30,000 people took part in the London Pride parade on Saturday, as the city marked the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first protest in 1972, uniting to celebrate those veterans who paved the way for the LGBTQ+ community, and marching forward for its continued progress. After a...
Avril Lavigne Recreates Her Most Iconic Album Cover

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Every pop star has that career-defining album, and for Canadian pop-punk singer Avril Lavigne, that would be 2002’s Let Go. The classic album features some of her biggest singles such as “Sk8er Boi,” “I’m With You,” and “Complicated.” To mark the record’s 20-year anniversary, Lavigne got campy for it and recreated its signature album cover image.
Kim Kardashian Makes the Case for Skin-Tight Leather in Summer

Nothing will separate Kim Kardashian from her skin-tight uniform these days, not even the soaring summer temperatures right now. Giving a sultry twist on The Matrix, Kim sported a criss-cross leather bralette from Alaïa with her beloved Balenciaga pantaboots for her sister Khloe’s birthday celebration. Finishing off the look, Kim donned her favourite butterfly sunglasses and silver Hourglass bag, both by Balenciaga.
Images of the Week: Virgil Abloh’s Friends and Collaborators Remember Him in “V”

Just three months after the prolific designer and artist Virgil Abloh died in November 2021, his friends and collaborators sat down with filmmakers Chloe and Mahfuz Sultan to film interviews about Abloh’s life and career. Those interviews, shot during the Paris Fashion Week shows in February, are now immortalized in the new short film “V,” which premiered this week in New York and was made in collaboration with Vogue.
The Pro’s Guide to Bleached Brows

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In all their invisible glory, bleached brows may be the most transformative beauty move you can make. For proof, look no further than this week’s Marc Jacobs fall 2022 show, where the entire cast of models—including Bella and Gigi Hadid—had their arches canceled out to nearly unrecognizable effect.
18 of the Best Bronzers for the Ultimate Sun-Kissed Glow

You don’t have to be a tan fanatic to appreciate the virtues of a good bronzer. The best bronzers elevate a sallow complexion while imparting a sun-kissed glow to the face, décolletage, arms, and even legs—and on all skin tones. At times when sunshine is difficult to come by, they are a lifesaver, and a speedy way to make skin look healthy with hardly any effort.
Selena Gomez’s McQueen Blazer Dress Comes With a Twist

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Designers put power shoulders back on the map for fall 2022. Go big or go home was the main message to take from the bold tailoring that emerged at the shows—and Selena Gomez is on board.
Vacation or Not, You Need a Tropical Dress This Summer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you plan on sipping an ice-cold drink out of a coconut this summer, this one’s for you. The island aesthetic—palm trees, bold florals, and open-weave knits—is taking over this summer, but it’s not only relegated to vacation. Tropical dresses, while great for any upcoming visits you have planned to a white sand beach, also happen to embrace a bold summer vibe that works just as well for occasions at home. And, thanks to brands like Louisa Ballou and Johanna Ortiz which create collections focused specifically on vacation wares it’s easy to find the look that’s right for the type of trip you consider ideal—whether its beachside with a Mai Tai, or turning it up on the dance floor.
Botter Wins the ANDAM Prize in Paris

Self-styled “Caribbean couture” brand Botter spent lockdown establishing a coral nursery off the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao. On Thursday evening, Botter’s designers Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh were raising a champagne toast in the sun-drenched courtyard of the Palais-Royal in Paris, the elated recipients of the 2022 ANDAM Grand Prize.
