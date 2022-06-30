ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

SWEET SWEEP: Bartlesville Doenges Ford lads lash opponent twice in OCL baseball DH

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4Gbt_0gR1qN1f00

During a hectic and drama-filled month of June, the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians captured 15 wins and launched a successful start in Oklahoma College League play.

With Tuesday’s OCL sweep of the OKC Travelers, 7-1 and 6-1, in Edmond, the Indians finished off June with a 15-6-1 record and 5-2-1 mark in the OCL.

Bartlesville is 18-8-1 overall, including a 3-2 mark in late May.

Bartlesville players will looked to recover Wednesday and Thursday before plunging into Glen Winget Memorial Tourney play Friday at Bill Doenges Memorial Field.

This will be the Indians’ first official home action in about a week-and-a-half.

The Indians, who are led by veteran manager John Pannell and his staff, could achieve their 20th win this weekend at the Winget competition.

Following are summaries of Tuesday’s win and more details about the Winget tourney.

——

Indians 7, Travelers 1

Cole Hancock — who has been a consistent hitting power all season in the bottom part of the lineup — ripped two singles and drove in four runs to spearhead Bartlesville’s attack.

Haden Fiddler added a hit and three RBIs, while Daniel Barham delivered a double — one of the Indians’ rare extra-base hits in recent action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pENhs_0gR1qN1f00

Myson VanWinkle delivered perhaps his best pitching outing of the season.

He threw the first four innings, allowed three hits, one walk and no earned runs (one unearned), on 69 pitches. He rang up one strikeout in the efficacious efficient effort.

Josh Weber chimed in with three no-hit innings in relief. He didn’t allow a walk and whiffed two batters.

On the offensive side, several players played a part in the team’s success.

Kaeden Young, Brenden Asher and Fiddler each scored two runs; Harrison Clark ripped a single a tallied a run.

Jace Thompson and Young both stole a base.

It could have been more lopsided — the Indians left 10 runners stranded.

———

Indians 6, Travelers 1

In game two, Luke Fox broke out with a 3-for-4 day at the plate and drove in a team-leading two RBIs.

Thompson double, singled, drove in a run and scored twice. Kael Siemers doubled and made it back home; young singled twice and scored two runs.

Clark and Hancock each plated a run.

Pannell went deep into his pen to give several of arms a taste of work.

Matthew Winters started and hurled two shutout innings while allowing three hits.

Alan Covarrubias worked one inning, giving up two hits and striking out two.

Fiddler ruled on the bump the next two innings, scattering three hits and one walk, and striking out two while allowing one run.

Barham wrapped up the final 1.2 inning with two hits allowed, one walk and two K’s.

The foursome of mound men threw only 110 pitches between them.

——

Winget tourney

This will be the 63rd Annual Winget July Fourth baseball tourney in Bartlesville.

Rigdon Field will be the stage for what could be an explosive four days of action, Friday through Sunday.

The field includes 10 teams.

Divided by state they include: Oklahoma — Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians, Bartlesville United Linen Braves, Elk City Mudcats, Three Rivers Bandits and Southern Elevation; Arkansas — Bryant Black Sox, Fort Smith Soortsman and Mountain Home Lockeroom; and Missouri — Springfield Kickapoo and Springfield Hillcrest Merchants.

The Bartlesville Indians and Hillcrest Merchants are the only two teams to have played in all 62 of the Winget tourneys.

The schedule is:

Friday: 11 a.m. (United Linen vs. Three Rivers), 1:15 p.m. (Ft. Smith vs. Bryant), 3:30 p.m. (Mountain Home vs. Hillcrest), 5:45 p.m. (Elk City vs. Southern Elevation), 8 p.m. (Doenges Indians vs. Kickapoo).

Saturday: 10 a.m. (Hillcrest vs. Southern Elevation), 12:30 p.m. (Mountain Home vs. Elk City), 3 p.m., (Kickapoo vs. United Linen), 5:30 p.m. (Bethany vs. Three Rivers), 8 p.m., (Doenges Indians vs. Fort Smith), fireworks to follow.

Sunday: 10:15 a.m. (Hillcrest vs. Elk City), 12:30 p.m. (Southern Elevation vs. Mountain Home Lockeroom), 3 p.m. (Fort Smith vs. Kickapoo), 5:30 p.m. (United Linen vs. Bryant), 8 p.m. (Doenges Indians vs. Three Rivers).

Monday: 7 a.m. (9th place), 9 a.m. (7th place), 11 a.m. (fifth place), 1 p.m. (semifinal), 3 p.m. (semifinal), 5 p.m. (championship).

The Indians, Fort Smith and Three Rivers each join the ranks of the favorites, as does Mountain Home, which is the defending champion.

Traditionally, Hillcrest is always a threat to make it to the final.

But, not to despair for the other five teams — this is Winget. Anything can happen.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: SWEET SWEEP: Bartlesville Doenges Ford lads lash opponent twice in OCL baseball DH

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

National Patriot Run & Fundraiser Travels Through Oklahoma

A group of motorcycle riders escorting an American flag around the country made its way to Green Country. This is called the "National Patriot Run" and here are the riders in Osage County. The riders made it here Saturday morning with the help of the Osage County Sheriff's Office, Osage...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma Sooners finish 10th in Learfield Directors Cup

Capitalizing on an especially strong spring sports season, the Oklahoma Sooners finished in 10th place in the 2022 Learfield Directors Cup standings. This was the highest OU finish in the Learfield Directors Cup since the 2012-13 athletic year. Oklahoma finished seventh that season with 1,078.25 total points. The Sooners jumped...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Former Cashion Football Player Dies After Grand Lake Cliff Dive

A former Cashion High School football player died after cliff jumping at Grand Lake this weekend. The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) said they recovered a body Saturday night around 7 p.m. in 31 feet of water, but did not identify the body. The Cashion football coach confirmed the man was 20-year-old Brexten Green.
CASHION, OK
KFOR

Bethany’s Keziah Lofton One Of Nation’s Best

As a sophomore Bethany High School Keziah Lofton is already considered one of the nation’s top girls basketball players. ESPN ranks Lofton as the tenth best sophomore in the country. Lofton received her first scholarship offer before she even started middle school. Keziah now holds scholarship offers from over 15 different schools, and still has […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Castillo Shines in First Two Team USA Games

Bartlesville High basketball standout David Castillo is two games into his second-appearance on Team USA. Castillo and the U17 club is 2-0 after a couple games this weekend in Spain during the FIBA World Cup. Team USA beat Lebanon 120-44 on Saturday after a team-high 21 points from Castillo. The...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOCO

Two drowning deaths on Oklahoma lakes mar holiday weekend

A Norman man was killed Saturday at Lake Eufaula after surfing behind a boat, falling and being struck by the boat's propeller as it backed up toward him, according to a Department of Public Safety news release. Braxton Byrd, 23, was killed around 6 p.m. roughly a mile south of...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Lash#Baseball#Sports#Bartlesville Doenges#Indians#Oklahoma College League#Ocl#The Okc Travelers
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: The era of “Crystal City of the Southwest” begins

This week in Sapulpa history: the actual start-up date for the Bartlett-Collins (B.C.) Glass plant began on June 28, 1915. “Making of glass in Oklahoma is a new industry in the southwest, but it has come to the state! The big factory of the Bartlett-Collins is now running full blast.” Oklahoma City Times shouted in their headline when B.C. opened.
SAPULPA, OK
nomadlawyer.org

Tulsa: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Tulsa, United States

Travel to the city of Tulsa in Oklahoma, U.S., and experience the unique art deco architecture and ambiance. Its art deco landmarks are a testament to the city’s construction boom during the early 20th century. A notable example of an art deco building is the Italianate-style Philbrook Museum of Art. Visitors can visit this museum to enjoy an eclectic collection of art. Whether you enjoy modern art or classical works, Tulsa is a perfect place to spend a few days.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Okie Hillbilly Handfishin' Tournament Coming Up

A handfishing tournament is to be held next weekend. The 3rd Annual Okie Hillbilly Handfishin’ Tournament will be July 9th in downtown Nowata from 2-8. there will be vendors, plenty of food and even a handfishing tank where the public is invited to give a hand as it were and try to muscle in a big catfish.
NOWATA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
KTUL

Multiple agencies working to find Claremore man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mark Montgomery from Claremore has been missing for several days, according to the Rogers County Sheriff's Office. RCSO and the Claremore Police Department have been working to locate him. RCSO Major Coy Jenkins organized a search party. However, detectives have developed reason to believe Montgomery is no longer in northeastern Oklahoma and local search efforts have been suspended, according to CPD.
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Circle Cinema sells out 'Terlton' screening, mixer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today from 7 to 9 p.m., Circle Cinema is hosting a free screening and mixer with the filmmakers of "Terlton". The event has already sold out of all tickets. "Terlton" is a documentary film that walks through the story of an Oklahoma town's survival. Summer...
TERLTON, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa SPCA asking for volunteers, donations after ‘puppy mill’ surrender

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for volunteers and donations after helping in a massive breeder surrender earlier this week. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked for help after investigating a case in Ada where 75 living large dogs were found on a property, the Tulsa SPCA said. There were also carcasses found on the property.
TULSA, OK
Thrillist

This Quirky Midwest City Claims to Be the Center of the Universe

Any state willing to woo potential movers with $10,000 checks is bound to be a little quirky. And the fact that such an audacious remote worker incentive program—something that sounds like a Bravo-worthy reality show—actually turned out to be a smashing success says a lot about the town of Tulsa’s underrated charms. The zig to Oklahoma’s zag, Tulsa has long been a more eccentric, artsy, and offbeat urban bubble in the state’s northeast region, known as Green Country. Sandwiched between the Ozark Mountains and the Osage Hills, with the Arkansas River cascading through it, the city is as unexpectedly lush as the name suggests, but the surprises here go well beyond the greenery.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies after boating incident on Lake Eufaula

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday around 6 p.m., a deadly incident occurred on Lake Eufaula, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A 2018 Moomba was being operated by a 22-year-old woman. Braxton G. Byrd, a 23-year-old man from Norman, was surfing behind the boat. Byrd fell off the surfboard into...
EUFAULA, OK
KTUL

Man dies after cliff jumping at Grand Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department recovered the body of a drowning victim from Grand Lake on Saturday evening, July 2. A call around 6:30 p.m. alerted the GRDA police of a male, who jumped off the Dripping Springs cliffs into the water and did not resurface.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Porter Peach Festival still happening despite May hail storm

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The big Porter Peach Festival is less than two weeks away. It brings 10 to 15,000 people to the tiny town every year. This year, the town's orchard faced a major set-back after they had a big hail storm in May. In just a few...
PORTER, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

711
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy