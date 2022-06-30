SWEET SWEEP: Bartlesville Doenges Ford lads lash opponent twice in OCL baseball DH

During a hectic and drama-filled month of June, the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians captured 15 wins and launched a successful start in Oklahoma College League play.

With Tuesday’s OCL sweep of the OKC Travelers, 7-1 and 6-1, in Edmond, the Indians finished off June with a 15-6-1 record and 5-2-1 mark in the OCL.

Bartlesville is 18-8-1 overall, including a 3-2 mark in late May.

Bartlesville players will looked to recover Wednesday and Thursday before plunging into Glen Winget Memorial Tourney play Friday at Bill Doenges Memorial Field.

This will be the Indians’ first official home action in about a week-and-a-half.

The Indians, who are led by veteran manager John Pannell and his staff, could achieve their 20th win this weekend at the Winget competition.

Following are summaries of Tuesday’s win and more details about the Winget tourney.

——

Indians 7, Travelers 1

Cole Hancock — who has been a consistent hitting power all season in the bottom part of the lineup — ripped two singles and drove in four runs to spearhead Bartlesville’s attack.

Haden Fiddler added a hit and three RBIs, while Daniel Barham delivered a double — one of the Indians’ rare extra-base hits in recent action.

Myson VanWinkle delivered perhaps his best pitching outing of the season.

He threw the first four innings, allowed three hits, one walk and no earned runs (one unearned), on 69 pitches. He rang up one strikeout in the efficacious efficient effort.

Josh Weber chimed in with three no-hit innings in relief. He didn’t allow a walk and whiffed two batters.

On the offensive side, several players played a part in the team’s success.

Kaeden Young, Brenden Asher and Fiddler each scored two runs; Harrison Clark ripped a single a tallied a run.

Jace Thompson and Young both stole a base.

It could have been more lopsided — the Indians left 10 runners stranded.

———

Indians 6, Travelers 1

In game two, Luke Fox broke out with a 3-for-4 day at the plate and drove in a team-leading two RBIs.

Thompson double, singled, drove in a run and scored twice. Kael Siemers doubled and made it back home; young singled twice and scored two runs.

Clark and Hancock each plated a run.

Pannell went deep into his pen to give several of arms a taste of work.

Matthew Winters started and hurled two shutout innings while allowing three hits.

Alan Covarrubias worked one inning, giving up two hits and striking out two.

Fiddler ruled on the bump the next two innings, scattering three hits and one walk, and striking out two while allowing one run.

Barham wrapped up the final 1.2 inning with two hits allowed, one walk and two K’s.

The foursome of mound men threw only 110 pitches between them.

——

Winget tourney

This will be the 63rd Annual Winget July Fourth baseball tourney in Bartlesville.

Rigdon Field will be the stage for what could be an explosive four days of action, Friday through Sunday.

The field includes 10 teams.

Divided by state they include: Oklahoma — Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians, Bartlesville United Linen Braves, Elk City Mudcats, Three Rivers Bandits and Southern Elevation; Arkansas — Bryant Black Sox, Fort Smith Soortsman and Mountain Home Lockeroom; and Missouri — Springfield Kickapoo and Springfield Hillcrest Merchants.

The Bartlesville Indians and Hillcrest Merchants are the only two teams to have played in all 62 of the Winget tourneys.

The schedule is:

Friday: 11 a.m. (United Linen vs. Three Rivers), 1:15 p.m. (Ft. Smith vs. Bryant), 3:30 p.m. (Mountain Home vs. Hillcrest), 5:45 p.m. (Elk City vs. Southern Elevation), 8 p.m. (Doenges Indians vs. Kickapoo).

Saturday: 10 a.m. (Hillcrest vs. Southern Elevation), 12:30 p.m. (Mountain Home vs. Elk City), 3 p.m., (Kickapoo vs. United Linen), 5:30 p.m. (Bethany vs. Three Rivers), 8 p.m., (Doenges Indians vs. Fort Smith), fireworks to follow.

Sunday: 10:15 a.m. (Hillcrest vs. Elk City), 12:30 p.m. (Southern Elevation vs. Mountain Home Lockeroom), 3 p.m. (Fort Smith vs. Kickapoo), 5:30 p.m. (United Linen vs. Bryant), 8 p.m. (Doenges Indians vs. Three Rivers).

Monday: 7 a.m. (9th place), 9 a.m. (7th place), 11 a.m. (fifth place), 1 p.m. (semifinal), 3 p.m. (semifinal), 5 p.m. (championship).

The Indians, Fort Smith and Three Rivers each join the ranks of the favorites, as does Mountain Home, which is the defending champion.

Traditionally, Hillcrest is always a threat to make it to the final.

But, not to despair for the other five teams — this is Winget. Anything can happen.

