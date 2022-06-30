Kaminski commits to North Dakota

Sunday, June 26 marked a special day for Jerry Kaminski, the senior-to-be quarterback of Sun Prairie East. A long summer of competing at camps and enduring the recruiting process finally answered the question of where he would play his college ball. Kaminski gave his verbal commitment to the University of North Dakota over a host of other suitors, announcing his decision via Twitter.

“It just felt right,” Kaminski said of his choice to become a Fighting Hawk. “We built a really great relationship there. The coaching staff took the time to get to know me. It felt like home. I really appreciated the effort they put in.”

Located in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the Fighting Hawks have made a name for themselves as one of the better teams in the in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and in the Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) overall. Head coach Kyle “Bubba” Schweigert has been at the helm of the team since 2014 and led the Fighting Hawks to three FCS playoff appearances in that time. Last season, North Dakota finished 5-6 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

Schweigert and the rest of the coaching staff were wise to put their recruiting efforts into Kaminski, who rose to a 2-star ranking according to 247 Sports over the summer.

As a junior, Kaminski was the catalyst of one of the most devastating offenses in the state of Wisconsin last season. The 6’2”, 195 lbs. leader completed 60% of his passes for 2,559 yards and 30 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He led the Cardinals of Sun Prairie (the school would split into East and West following his junior season) to an undefeated regular season, a Big Eight conference championship, and an appearance in the WIAA Division 1 state finals. The state took notice of his accomplishments as well, naming him 1st team all-conference, all-district, and all-state.

While the stats are eye-popping, Kaminski cited another reason as to why North Dakota was so persistent on getting him to campus.

“They liked my leadership ability,” Kaminski said. “That was a big thing. They also liked that I’m a playmaker. I can do things with my feet and make the big throws. That’s always a good thing to hear.”

Kaminski picked up a scholarship offer from North Dakota a month prior on May 31. The offer was a welcomed one, because Kaminski spent stretches of the spring waiting for them to drop. He had been competing at high-level camps across the country, including an Elite 11 camp in early April. Yet, the offers weren’t flowing in despite his uber-productive junior campaign.

His first official offer came from the University of Saint Thomas on April 24. Kaminski also picked up offers from Augustana, Upper Iowa, Minnesota State-Mankato, Bemidji State, and Eastern Illinois before committing to the Fighting Hawks. Beyond the actual offers, Kaminski also had relationships with the coaching staffs at Nebraska, Wyoming, and Northern Illinois spanning all the way back to last fall.

With his commitment out of the way, Kaminski already has a chance to test his abilities as a leader. The class of 2023 is far from done for North Dakota, and he’s been doing his all to help beef it up.

“I’ve been in contact with all of the other guys that have already committed,” Kaminski said. “There are a handful of guys I’ve been talking to as well that could be big pieces. We’re hoping a couple of them commit soon, which is exciting. We have a good group of guys.”

At the end of the day, Kaminski is just ready to get back onto the football field. He said committing before his senior season took a weight off of his shoulders and allowed him to focus on another stellar season on the field.

“I’m ready to get to work,” Kaminski said. “It’s a huge relief to have it done. Last year left a sour taste in my mouth, so I’m ready to lead my team back to the state finals.”