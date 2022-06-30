ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

COVID test positivity rate in nation's largest city surpasses 10%

By Mary Kekatos
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tm9OX_0gR1qJUl00

New York City's COVID-19 test positivity rate is skyrocketing, indicating that a sixth wave of the virus could be around the corner.

As of June 26 -- the latest date for which data is available -- the test positivity rate hit 10.05%, according to the city's Department of Health & Mental Hygiene .

It marks the first time the rate has surpassed 10% since Jan. 22, when the omicron wave was still hammering the Big Apple.

Experts previously suggested the true test positivity rate could even be higher due to the number of people testing positive with at-home rapid tests and not reporting their results to health officials.

This reflects trends also being seen on the national level, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

MORE: Health officials plan for updated vaccines with an eye on COVID’s unpredictability

As of June 26, the seven-day average for the COVID test positivity rate in the United States was 15.65%, the highest figure recorded since Feb. 3.

Additionally, COVID-19 cases are also on the rise, with the seven-day average sitting at 3,216, city data shows -- a 9% percent increase from the 2,946 average recorded two weeks ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Z2Sj_0gR1qJUl00
Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: People walk past a mobile COVID-19 testing site in New York City, May 22, 2022.

However, hospitalizations are continuing to fall while deaths remain flat.

The majority of COVID-19 cases continue to be among the unvaccinated. As of June 11, the case rate among the unvaccinated was 1,046.04 per 100,000, data from the New York health department shows.

Comparatively, the rate among those who are vaccinated and boosted was four times lower at 259.4 cases per 100,000, while the rate among those vaccinated but not boosted even lower at 156.4 per 100,000.

Earlier this week, Dr. Jay Varma, an infectious diseases physician and former Mayor Bill de Blasio's senior advisor for public health, tweeted this is likely the beginning of a wave caused by BA.5, an omicron subvariant.

MORE: 14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo

"BA.5 was [around] 17% of cases two weeks ago so [it's] likely much higher now," he tweeted . "Experience from other countries means there will be another big increase in NYC COVID-19 infections, including among those who have had omicron in [the] past few months."

Varma added, "Unclear from lab data [and] elsewhere how much this will increase hospitalizations & deaths. At a minimum, I can be confident predicting that BA.5 will lead to more days when people are out of work, kids home from school/camp and more people suffering from long COVID."

Across the U.S., BA.5 makes up 36.6% of all COVID-19 cases, CDC data shows, which is more than double the prevalence from two weeks prior.

Meanwhile, BA.1 -- the original omicron variant -- accounts for no cases, according to the data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thKXz_0gR1qJUl00
Spencer Platt/Getty Images - PHOTO: People walk past a COVID-19 testing site on May 17, 2022 in New York City.

BA.5, along with another subvariant, BA.4., are believed to be the most contagious coronavirus strains to date.

In response, Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, announced Thursday the agency is asking COVID-19 vaccine developers, including Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, to develop a booster shot that can target the subvariants.

"As we move into the fall and winter, it is critical that we have safe and effective vaccine boosters that can provide protection against circulating and emerging variants to prevent the most severe consequences of COVID-19," Marks said in a statement.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Covid variant omicron BA.5 has reached New York. Here’s why doctors are concerned

A sneaky new omicron subvariant, BA.5, has arrived in New York City, and it may require another round of booster shots, according to experts. Many New Yorkers have been enjoying a mask-free summer thanks to low Covid-19 levels that are mirrored by declining hospitalization and death figures, but early indicators like virus detection in wastewater and Covid-19 lab test results suggest infection rates are starting to rise slightly in regions across the state, state Department of Health data shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

8 adults, 1 teenager injured in drive-by shooting in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark public safety officials say nearly a dozen people were injured in a shooting Thursday.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, a total of nine people, including a teenager, were shot outside a corner store around 6:20 p.m.Newark acting public safety director Raul Malave says it appears to have been a drive-by shooting."Five of the shooting victims were able to get themselves to an area hospital on their own. Out of those five, one of them was a juvenile, 17 years old," he said.EMS transported the other four victims to a nearby hospital.Everyone is listed in stable condition."We do have a vehicle that is of interest at this point. It's a white Honda Pilot stolen out of Jersey City, and we're following that lead," Malave said.Officials have not yet said what led up to the shooting.Police say they're working to get surveillance video from the store and nearby homes.They're also investigating if it was one gunman or multiple people shooting at each other.
NEWARK, NJ
ABC News

ABC News

722K+
Followers
163K+
Post
400M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy