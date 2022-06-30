The NFL Revealed Its 10 Best-Selling Jerseys of 2022

Quarterbacks dominate a list that includes two former MVPs and a player that has yet to appear in a game.

With the start of a new season just over two months away, the NFL released on Wednesday the best-selling jerseys of 2022 thus far.

And some of the rankings (and omissions) might surprise you.

Here are the top-10 selling jerseys through the first half of the year:

1. Broncos QB Russell Wilson

2. Bills QB Josh Allen

3. Raiders WR Davante Adams

4. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

5. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

6. Patriots QB Mac Jones

7. Rams WR Cooper Kupp

8. Chargers QB Justin Herbert

9. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

10. Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Well, that was interesting.

Quarterbacks are dominating the field, with Wilson headlining the pack despite not having played one game for his new franchise. Clearly, the longtime Seahawks leader’s departure from Seattle has certainly not tanked his sales, although his popular new catchphrase may have also contributed to sales as well.

Of the remaining nine names included on the list, the most surprising has to be Pickett, who is currently on the wrong side of a QB battle in Pittsburgh. Despite a slow start to his pro career, the hometown kid and former Pitt star has already built enough momentum to overtake the likes of future Hall of Famers and some of the top talent in the league. But then again, a few of those stars are likely not too upset by the news considering the lucrative year they’re coming off of.

Interestingly, only two of the slots belong to non-QBs in Adams and Kupp, the Super Bowl LVI MVP and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year. Adams, of course, has yet to make his much-anticipated Las Vegas debut after leaving the Packers in free agency, while Kupp is preparing to defend his title as the NFL’s best all-around receiver for the defending Super Bowl champs.

While there’s still time for things to change, the current rankings are sure to spark much debate in the weeks to come.

