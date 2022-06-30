ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The NFL Revealed Its 10 Best-Selling Jerseys of 2022

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubNYg_0gR1qE5800

Quarterbacks dominate a list that includes two former MVPs and a player that has yet to appear in a game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With the start of a new season just over two months away, the NFL released on Wednesday the best-selling jerseys of 2022 thus far.

And some of the rankings (and omissions) might surprise you.

Here are the top-10 selling jerseys through the first half of the year:

1. Broncos QB Russell Wilson

2. Bills QB Josh Allen

3. Raiders WR Davante Adams

4. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

5. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

6. Patriots QB Mac Jones

7. Rams WR Cooper Kupp

8. Chargers QB Justin Herbert

9. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

10. Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Well, that was interesting.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Quarterbacks are dominating the field, with Wilson headlining the pack despite not having played one game for his new franchise. Clearly, the longtime Seahawks leader’s departure from Seattle has certainly not tanked his sales, although his popular new catchphrase may have also contributed to sales as well.

Of the remaining nine names included on the list, the most surprising has to be Pickett, who is currently on the wrong side of a QB battle in Pittsburgh. Despite a slow start to his pro career, the hometown kid and former Pitt star has already built enough momentum to overtake the likes of future Hall of Famers and some of the top talent in the league. But then again, a few of those stars are likely not too upset by the news considering the lucrative year they’re coming off of.

Interestingly, only two of the slots belong to non-QBs in Adams and Kupp, the Super Bowl LVI MVP and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year. Adams, of course, has yet to make his much-anticipated Las Vegas debut after leaving the Packers in free agency,  while Kupp is preparing to defend his title as the NFL’s best all-around receiver for the defending Super Bowl champs.

While there’s still time for things to change, the current rankings are sure to spark much debate in the weeks to come.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kim Pegula
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Mac Jones
fantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing comes to an end

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson came to an end on Thursday, June 30th in Delaware after three days, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport via NFL.com) Fantasy Impact:. According to the report, post-hearing briefs from Watson’s and...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Robert Griffin III reveals what Browns should do with Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield

What was supposed to be an exciting season for the Cleveland Browns has turned into a nightmare suspension. After acquiring and signing Deshaun Watson to a mega-deal, the quarterback may not even play for them this season. It’s the worst-possible scenario for this team after they made that deal. Now, the Browns are facing the […] The post Robert Griffin III reveals what Browns should do with Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

NFL linebacker found to have died from effects of cocaine and fentanyl

A medical examination has found that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died from the combined effects of cocaine and fentanyl, a spokesperson from the Maryland Department of Health said on Friday.Mr Ferguson, a native of Louisiana, was found unresponsive in his North Baltimore home on June 21 and pronounced dead. His death was ruled an accident following an autopsy. Mr Ferguson is one of the most high-profile people in recent months to suffer from the potential deadly effects of fentanyl. The number of overdose deaths in the US due to synthetic opioids other than methadone has spiked in recent years,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Buccaneers#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Quarterbacks#Patriots Qb Mac#Chargers#Bengals#Fubotv#Qb
Yardbarker

Jordan Love Named as Player the Green Bay Packers Must Trade Before 2022 Season

Jordan Love has been far from a fan favorite ever since the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft him 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. It should be noted that Aaron Rodgers, too, was the subject of much disdain from many so-called Packers fans when he was drafted as the heir-apparent to Brett Favre in 2005. It is no secret that that was the reason Love was drafted: to replace Rodgers. Since that fateful draft, Rodgers has won the NFL MVP Award twice. Practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert captured the hearts of thousands of fans, many of whom called for the Packers to keep him instead of Love. However, Benkert was given his release and Love enters 2022 the same way he entered 2021: as the Packers’ backup quarterback with no clear future.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper is looking forward to taking on a leadership role within Cleveland’s locker room this year. “That’s the position I’m in now,” Cooper said, via the team’s official website. “These guys look at me like an old guy,” Cooper said with a chuckle. “They pay a lot of attention to detail, and they know the importance of coming in every day and knowing their stuff and trying to perfect everything they do.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

80K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy