Talking Tech: Imagine printing your next home; how to spot surveillance cameras in Airbnbs

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona's first 3D printed house in Tempe, Arizona Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona

It's Thursday, the last day in June, Talking Tech readers. While I figure out whether a food delivery app can go cross-country to bring me a Taco Bell dish served on a giant Cheez-It , take a moment to check out this week's tech news.

Let's start with tech and the future of homebuilding. Home prices have gone through the roof (pun intended), and buyers are desperate to find affordable solutions.

One intriguing option: 3D-printed homes . Giant printers use a special concrete mixture to create the walls and ceilings, then ship them to the site for assembly. The process involves little waste, and costs half the price of traditional home construction.

We're still in the early stages of 3D-printed homes. One company is building homes in communities in California, while non-profit organization Habitat for Humanity has tested 3D-printed homes in Arizona and Virginia.

What else happened in tech?

Happy birthday, iPhone. Apple's flagship phone launched 15 years ago this week. With a new iPhone coming this fall, here's a look back at how much the smartphone has changed over the years .

Layoffs in tech. Job cuts in the sector have jumped recently as fears of recession linger .

Time for a new wireless plan? Here's how to find the right carrier and plan for you .

Social media. Facebook and Instagram have started removing posts offering abortion pills following the Supreme Court's ruling .

Thursday's tech tip

Remember the classic Rockwell song "Somebody's Watching Me" from the '80s? Definitely not how you want to feel when checking into an Airbnb, VRBO or other vacation rental. Here's how to find hidden surveillance cameras in your vacation rental .

Happy Fourth, readers! Save me a cheeseburger.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Talking Tech: Imagine printing your next home; how to spot surveillance cameras in Airbnbs

Comments / 0

