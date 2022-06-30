NASA baffled by 'mystery rocket body' that crashed into the moon

A "mystery rocket body" that crashed into the moon is baffling NASA .

According to NASA, astronomers discovered a rocket body heading toward a lunar collision late last year. Impact occurred on March 4, and NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted the crash site on the moon's surface shortly after.

New images shared on June 24 by NASA show a snapshot of the site.

The crash landing left behind a "double crater" more than 90 feet wide, the space administration reported in a news release.

According to the space administration, two large masses on each end of the rocket may have caused the craters, but it noted that the impact marks are highly unusual.

Typically, a spent rocket mass is concentrated at the motor end; the rest of the rocket stage mainly consists of an empty fuel tank, NASA said in the news release.

"Since the origin of the rocket body remains uncertain, the double nature of the crater may indicate its identity," NASA wrote.

No space-exploring nations have claimed responsibility for the projectile, which leaves scientists baffled about who was behind its launch, the Houston Chronicle reported.

