Aerospace & Defense

NASA baffled by 'mystery rocket body' that crashed into the moon

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A "mystery rocket body" that crashed into the moon is baffling NASA .

According to NASA, astronomers discovered a rocket body heading toward a lunar collision late last year. Impact occurred on March 4, and NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted the crash site on the moon's surface shortly after.

New images shared on June 24 by NASA show a snapshot of the site.

The crash landing left behind a "double crater" more than 90 feet wide, the space administration reported in a news release.

According to the space administration, two large masses on each end of the rocket may have caused the craters, but it noted that the impact marks are highly unusual.

Typically, a spent rocket mass is concentrated at the motor end; the rest of the rocket stage mainly consists of an empty fuel tank, NASA said in the news release.

"Since the origin of the rocket body remains uncertain, the double nature of the crater may indicate its identity," NASA wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLj2e_0gR1pdzO00
According to NASA, astronomers discovered a rocket body heading toward a lunar collision late last year. Impact occurred March 4, 2022 and NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted the crash site on the Moon's surface shortly after. NASA

NASA search: 'Needle-in-a-haystack' search finds possible phantom-like black hole roaming the Milky Way

Alien life? Giant 'Sky Eye' telescope may have picked up alien signals, Chinese researchers say

No space-exploring nations have claimed responsibility for the projectile, which leaves scientists baffled about who was behind its launch, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASA baffled by 'mystery rocket body' that crashed into the moon

Comments / 109

Viewpoints
3d ago

Still think it's a failed Chinese moon landing. like Russian failures, the Chinese won't admit to any failures that would reflect badly on their technology.

Reply(3)
30
Guest
3d ago

maybe now that Switzerland is part of NATO according to the most popular president in history, maybe they will finally tell the rest of the world about their secret space endeavors.

Reply(2)
4
Tami Marks
3d ago

North Korea will claim it, they can finally say that they have a rocket that worked.

Reply(3)
11
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
