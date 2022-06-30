ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History Made: Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn In on Supreme Court

By Brandon Comeaux
 4 days ago

Photo By Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

The 116th justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is one for the history books: Ketanji Brown Jackson is now the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

The 51-year-old was sworn in moments around noon Eastern Time as the justice she once worked for – Stephen Breyer – retired today. WATCH as Jackson recites the two oaths, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Breyer’s retirement went into effect after the final two cases of a headline-catching summer of rulings have been concluded. The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will go on vacation until October, which is when Jackson’s term will begin.

“Now, on behalf of all the members of the Court, I’m pleased to welcome Justice Jackson to the Court and to our common calling,” said Chief Justice Roberts.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jackson, nominated by President Joe Biden, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate 53-47 earlier this year. This comes after justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett were nomiated by President Donald Trump and voted in by the U.S. Senate between 2016 and 2020.

Jackson’s appearance on the High Court does not change the philosophical makeup of it. The count still stands at 6-3 in favor of the conservatives.

John G. Roberts, Jr., Chief Justice of the United States (conservative)

Youtube via PBS NewsHour

Clarence Thomas, Associate Justice (conservative)

Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice (liberal)

Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Associate Justice (conservative)

(Samuel Alito, Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Elana Kagan, Associate Justice (liberal)

Neil M. Gorsuch (conservative)

Amy Coney Barrett (conservative)

Youtube via PBS NewsHour

Brett M. Kavanaugh, Associate Justice (conservative)

Ketanji Brown Jackson, Associate Justice (liberal)

As Fox News points out , Jackson – along with Sotomayor, Kagan, and Barrett – now make up the most women serving on the High Court at one time in history.

Jackson previously served on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Source: History Made as Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn In as Newest U.S. Supreme Court Justice

