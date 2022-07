The Samsung Family Hub smart fridge will very soon be able to enjoy live TV services on its display. Specifically, its built-in tablet will be updated with Samsung TV Plus. Before this update, users would have to connect the Samsung Family Hub smart fridge to a Samsung device of some kind, be it a smart TV, or a smartphone on the same network, in order to stream TV. Those devices would then use the Samsung TV app to stream the selected multimedia to the fridge screen. But now with Samsung TV Plus installed directly on the fridge, no other device needs to be connected to the same network as the Family Hub anymore.

ELECTRONICS ・ 25 DAYS AGO