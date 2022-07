AMADOR CITY (CBS13) — It’s a spark of good as California enters wildfire season. An Amador County couple has raised nearly $200,000 for wildfire victims with their art. You’ve likely seen the image: a bear hugging the Golden State with the caption, “I love you California.” “I think the image brings out that emotion in people,” said Eric Rewitzer of 3 Fish Studios. Artists Annie Galvin and Eric Rewitzer had been making the print for years as a nod to an image on sheet music from 1913. “I like to think that we brought it back to life and gave people that have fondness...

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO