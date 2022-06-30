Man Shot and Killed in Augusta Overnight

A double homicide at a Days Inn hotel in Aiken County late Saturday night is under investigation. Deputies were called to the hotel on Columbia Highway North in Aiken at 11:10 p.m. after shots were fired. When they arrived, deputies found two black males dead in one of the rooms....
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirmed a three-car accident happened at the intersection of East Martintown Road and Atomic Road. We sent a reporter to the accident but officers on the scene were unable to comment. News 12 will continue to follow this as...
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Aiken County authorities are working to identify the suspect in a deadly Saturday night shooting that claimed two lives at a local motel. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North around 11 p.m. Deputies were initially called to a report of shots being fired in the area but soon found two deceased men in a motel room.
Augusta, GA (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after an assault at a jail in Augusta. Police say four inmates were injured at the Charles Webster Detention Center but expected to be okay. No other details have been released.
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run. According to the coroner's office, the hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on Laurens St. near Beams Rd. Public Safety officers discovered the body of thirty-four-year-old Michael A. Jackson lying dead at the scene. Evidence shows Jackson was struck by a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Investigators say 22-year-old Thaddeus Rodregus Price was shot and killed early Thursday morning. His family calls him ‘ TJ’ and they say he was a loving father who graduated from Hephzibah High School and was a student at Benedict College. Its the second fatal shooting in the area this month. […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Criminal Investigation Division with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault between inmates that happened at the Charles B Webster Detention Center today. The incident occurred at 3:40pm this afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says four inmates received what are believed to be...
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “This is the second time I’ve heard gun fire and at the end of the gun fire I’m hearing the next morning on the news that someone has been killed so I’m extremely concerned “ said Roderick Pearson, who lives in Augusta. Concerned residents who live near Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road […]
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators have arrested a teen in connection with a weekend shooting that left three teens dead in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Friday announcing that a 15-year-old boy who was a suspect in the deaths of 17-year-old Willie Garrett IV, 16-year-old Ivan Perry, and 16-year-old Cameron Carroll had turned himself in the previous night.
ORANGEBURG CO., SC (WACH) — A three-year-old girl is dead, and her brother is injured after an incident, according to authorities in South Carolina. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Jacqueline Major, was fatally wounded on Friday. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 3-year-old was killed and her brother was hurt after being hit by a trailer in Orangeburg County. It happened around 11:50 a.m. in the town of Cope. Three people were in a field near Moorer Road and Cope...
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Deputy has been arrested after using his county issued fuel card to purchase gas for a personal vehicle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Tyler Wood made two separate transactions: one for his patrol car and the second for a personal vehicle. The incident happened […]
