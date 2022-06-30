ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Man Shot and Killed in Augusta Overnight

By Mary Liz Nolan
wgac.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot and killed in Richmond County early this morning. Deputies were called to...

wgac.com

Comments / 3

WRDW-TV

3-year-old girl, two others injured in Grovetown stabbing

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 3-year-old girl, her mother, and grandmother were injured in an early morning stabbing in Grovetown. The Grovetown Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fiske Street in reference to an assault Monday morning, around 2:45 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers found three...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Three Car Accident in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirmed a three-car accident happened at the intersection of East Martintown Road and Atomic Road. We sent a reporter to the accident but officers on the scene were unable to comment. News 12 will continue to follow this as...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Two people killed in Saturday night shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a shooting at a hotel in Aiken leaves two men dead. Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the the Days Inn on Columbia Highway N. around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night. Once deputies got...
AIKEN, SC
WLTX.com

Two dead, one identified in Aiken County Days Inn shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Aiken County authorities are working to identify the suspect in a deadly Saturday night shooting that claimed two lives at a local motel. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North around 11 p.m. Deputies were initially called to a report of shots being fired in the area but soon found two deceased men in a motel room.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Two men identified in double homicide at Aiken hotel

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two men were found dead in an Aiken hotel after police responded to a shots fired call. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS /Two charged after a child was hit multiple times in Richland Co. Coroner Darryl M. Ables has identified 39-year-old Barry J. Redding as...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

4 inmates injured after assault at Augusta jail

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after an assault at a jail in Augusta. Police say four inmates were injured at the Charles Webster Detention Center but expected to be okay. No other details have been released.
AUGUSTA, GA
#Violent Crime
wfxg.com

34-year-old man killed in Aiken hit-and-run

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run. According to the coroner's office, the hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on Laurens St. near Beams Rd. Public Safety officers discovered the body of thirty-four-year-old Michael A. Jackson lying dead at the scene. Evidence shows Jackson was struck by a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Fatal hit and run under investigation in Aiken County

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a hit and run incident that left an Aiken man dead. The incident occurred Friday morning at approximately 12:52 A.M. on the 800 block of Laurens Street near Beams Road. An Aiken Department of Public Safety Officer discovered the victim deceased on Laurens Street. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

22- year-old shot and killed on Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Investigators say 22-year-old Thaddeus Rodregus Price was shot and killed early Thursday morning. His family calls him ‘ TJ’ and they say he was a loving father who graduated from Hephzibah High School and was a student at Benedict College. Its the second fatal shooting in the area this month. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Four Inmates Involved in Assault at Charles B Webster Detention Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Criminal Investigation Division with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault between inmates that happened at the Charles B Webster Detention Center today. The incident occurred at 3:40pm this afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says four inmates received what are believed to be...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County coroner identifies hit-and-run crash victim

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hit-and-run crash left one person dead early Thursday in Aiken, according to police. The crash happened just before 12:52 a.m. in the 800 block of Laurens Street and Beams Road, according to authorities. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified the victim as Michale A. Jackson,...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Teen arrested in connection to shooting death of 3 in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators have arrested a teen in connection with a weekend shooting that left three teens dead in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Friday announcing that a 15-year-old boy who was a suspect in the deaths of 17-year-old Willie Garrett IV, 16-year-old Ivan Perry, and 16-year-old Cameron Carroll had turned himself in the previous night.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

