Man Shot and Killed in Augusta Overnight

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Aiken County authorities are working to identify the suspect in a deadly Saturday night shooting that claimed two lives at a local motel. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North around 11 p.m. Deputies were initially called to a report of shots being fired in the area but soon found two deceased men in a motel room.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO