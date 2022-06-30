ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MS

ASPCA rescues 50 dogs from Tate county home

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwZ9h_0gR1nmQz00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said they have rescued 50 dogs from a home in Coldwater, Mississippi after a pet owner surrendered them.

The organization said the owner realized they were overwhelmed and recognized they could not provide adequate care for all of the dogs and surrendered them to the ASPCA.

The ASPCA said that most of the dogs will be taken to an emergency shelter they operate to give the dogs medical and behavioral care. The remaining 15 dogs will be sent to the Nashville Humane Society.

  • Photos provided by ASPCA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYz41_0gR1nmQz00
    Photos provided by ASPCA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ez2bN_0gR1nmQz00
    Photos provided by ASPCA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyBVc_0gR1nmQz00
    Photos provided by ASPCA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loFee_0gR1nmQz00
    Photos provided by ASPCA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268Qi0_0gR1nmQz00
    Photos provided by ASPCA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgBER_0gR1nmQz00
    Photos provided by ASPCA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4eTR_0gR1nmQz00
    Photos provided by ASPCA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTxGU_0gR1nmQz00
    Photos provided by ASPCA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FynVL_0gR1nmQz00
    Photos provided by ASPCA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lP5nu_0gR1nmQz00
    Photos provided by ASPCA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Itxxv_0gR1nmQz00
    Photos provided by ASPCA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3tLe_0gR1nmQz00
    Photos provided by ASPCA
Community helps woman without insurance after lightning sets her house on fire Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

Related
actionnews5.com

50 dogs surrendered to ASPCA from Tate County property

COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals removed 50 dogs from a property in Coldwater, Miss., earlier this week. The relocation was conducted with support from Mississippi-based welfare groups Pals of Paws Society, the Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter and Mills Mobile Veterinary Services.
TATE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

A fill up of gratitude

Austin Woods of Horn Lake has worked in the lawn spray division of Michael Hatcher and Associates, 8365 Center Hill Road in Olive Branch, for just a couple of weeks. He was just hired there to join about 155 fellow team members on the production team for the well-known commercial and residential landscaping company. Woods said he had never met Hatcher personally before Friday.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
weisradio.com

Tennessee Woman Hurt in Mini-Bike Accident on Saturday

A Tennessee woman was reportedly injured in an accident involving a mini-bike last weekend in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the wreck took place around 3:00pm Saturday (July 2nd) along County Road 942, with the rider, ID’d as a resident of Munford, having to be transported to an area hospital for treatment.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13′s Darrell Greene’s open letter to Mearl Purvis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — To my friend Mearl:. It has been a master class. Sitting by your side every night for 12 years was an education I never expected. Far beyond learning to be a better journalist, you have taught me to be more gracious, kind, and understanding. You led by example how to passionately love our community and, just as importantly, how to receive that love in return. Through triumphs and tribulations, you have been there for me and our FOX13 family. You have also made us each feel we are a part of your family as you celebrated with us marriages, births, and graduations.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
City
Coldwater, MS
County
Tate County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Tate County, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Tate County, MS
Lifestyle
Tate County, MS
Pets & Animals
WATE

Sisters accused of robbing, stripping man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man was taken to the hospital at the end of May after detectives say he was beaten and robbed in Frayser. Even the victim’s clothes were taken, leaving him in his boxers. Police say a man was stripped of his phone, money, and clothes on Frayser Boulevard. Adding insult […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two homes caught on fire by bottle rocket, fireworks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One homeowner, who was too upset to go on camera, is distraught after a bottle rocket hit her home and ignited flames on Sunday. The incident happened on Skyline Circle in Frayser. The homeowner and a neighbor, who lives in the home where people were shooting the bottle rockets, said they both […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspca#Dog#Insurance#Aspca Community#Nexstar Media Inc
desotocountynews.com

It’s Everything But Donuts at new bakery, bistro

The uniqueness of a new gourmet New York Style bakery and bistro in DeSoto County featuring cheesecakes, bread, giant cookies, brownies and bars, tarts, and more is what it has to offer, but equally important is what it does not have. After all, it is EBD…as in Everything But Donuts.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Cordova homeowner confronts burglar, shot at twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Cordova homeowner was shot at last week after police say they discovered a burglar in the driveway. The suspect was confronted while he was burglarizing vehicles on Nesting Woods Circle. He fired two shots at the victim and then fled in the passenger side of a light-colored sedan with rear bumper damage. Ring camera footage shows the unknown suspect’s car.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 28- July 4

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: CHOPZ – 905985 Stage […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Neighbors concerned as remains from burned home left untouched

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Neighbors living in one Cordova neighborhood are concerned after a burned-out house that was destroyed four months ago has yet to be cleaned up. Four months ago, our cameras captured shooting flames off Winding Path Cove. Neighbors told us at times explosions could be heard from inside. Four people had to be taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

A blessing to others

Photo: Southaven Business Professionals who assisted in Miss Debbie’s home repairs are (from left) Sidney Tapper, Paul Ollar, Cassie Katawar, Frank and Sherri Fairley, and Emily Neal. (Courtesy photo) When a group of businessmen and women were faced with an opportunity to make a dollar, at least in one...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Family mourns mother of 8 fatally shot in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together Sunday to remember a Memphis mother of eight who was shot and killed. A weekend that’s supposed to be filled with joy has turned into sorrow for those who knew and loved Marquicha Thomas. Loved ones met just off the banks of the Mississippi River to remember […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, killed in Raleigh driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was found shot inside a Dodge Charger in a driveway in Raleigh over the weekend. Memphis Police say they responded Saturday to an accident call in the 5000 block of Craigmont Drive. They found a man inside the vehicle, suffering...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One found dead at Frayser apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a Frayser apartment complex Sunday morning. Police responded to the Carriage House Apartments on Frayser Boulevard at around 11:12 a.m. Sunday morning. Memphis Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say it is unknown if foul play […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

R-Bernard funeral home fined for overdue fees, not submitting reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A local funeral home that has gained a national spotlight with the Netflix show Buried by the Bernards is in trouble once again. The Board of Funeral Directors says R-Bernard didn’t pay fees overdue for more than two years. They also say the Orange Mound business didn’t submit required annual reports for three […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy