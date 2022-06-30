ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Value Them Both signs stolen, vandalized across Kansas

By Matthew Self
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Signs showing support for the controversial Value Them Both movement in Kansas are reportedly being stolen and vandalized.

People have been expressing their anger against the Value Them Both movement in Kansas this year with the o verturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. This action by SCOTUS puts the decision of laws regulating abortion back into the hands of each individual state, including Kansas.

Citizens of the Sunflower State will have the option of voting ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on the Value Them Both amendment later this year on August 2. This has led some to vandalize or steal signs showing support for Value Them Both, often by writing ‘No’ on the signs with spray paint.

9 charged in Kansas poaching case

Both churches and individuals have been targeted by these incidents. Mackenzie Haddix, the Deputy Communications Director of Value Them Both, told KSNT News that these reports have come from across the state. She listed Baxter Springs, Wichita, Overland Park, and Garden City as some of the places where the signs have been stolen and vandalized. KSNT News also found a sign that had been spray-painted on June 28 at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Topeka.

“Kansans are battling to pass the Value Them Both Amendment because too many voices have been silenced; mothers, their precious babies and the voters of Kansas. Those stealing and vandalizing signs are trying to silence us because they know that we are a part of the largest grassroots mobilization in Kansas history. Simply put: when the people speak, the abortion industry loses.”

Mackenzie Haddix
FTC sues Walmart for allegedly allowing money transfer fraud at stores

While the signs are usually replaced following these incidents, property damage has been shown to occur in some cases. Lieutenant Manuel Munoz with the Topeka Police Department confirmed that one person had filed a police report in the Capital City regarding the theft or vandalism of a Value Them Both sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kgsyK_0gR1nRqc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTDYc_0gR1nRqc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116Wu4_0gR1nRqc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akFfx_0gR1nRqc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDhAo_0gR1nRqc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHvpH_0gR1nRqc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ba598_0gR1nRqc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UueQH_0gR1nRqc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULF71_0gR1nRqc00

Melinda Lavon, a member of the Vote No organization in Kansas, also told KSNT News that signs advocating for a negative vote towards Value Them Both have also been stolen and vandalized. She said that this has mostly been seen in places like Pittsburg and Kansas City.

Ashley All, a member of Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, urged Kansans to not engage in sign theft or vandalism in a statement.

“There are strong differences in beliefs when it comes to this issue, but Kansans on both sides should not resort to theft or threats,” All said. “Instead, Kansans should try to listen and find common ground – the vast majority of Kansans agree that people should be able to make private medical decisions for themselves, without government interference. Women are concerned about their constitutional rights being taken away. They are worried about their lives and their health. We should protect the rights of our daughters, family members, friends, and neighbors by voting no.”

Wichita police asking for help in finding suspect in child abduction, auto theft case

The Kansas Supreme Court made the abortion procedure a constitutional right in 2019. This decision is still in place today and gives women the right to make their own decisions regarding their bodies in Kansas. It also means abortions are still legal even though Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

The Value Them Both amendment will need a majority of Kansans to approve of it in August in order to pass the discussion to the Legislature. If it is voted for positively, then the Legislature will have the authority to make abortion laws.

The language that the Value Them Both amendment seeks to add to the Kansas Constitution is as follows:

Regulation of abortion. Because Kansas value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion. To the extent permitted by the constitution of the United States, the people, through their elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.

Value Them Both Amendment
KBI identifies man killed in Topeka officer-involved shooting

According to the Internal Revenue Service, the law prohibits political campaign activity by charities and churches. However, Revenue Ruling 2007-41 states that churches and all 501(c)(3) organizations can stay within the law regarding the ban on political activity. Churches and other 501(c)(3) organizations can engage in a limited amount of lobbying, including ballot measures, and advocate for or against issues that are in the political arena.

The last day to register to vote in Kansas is July 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 15

BrandyG7283
4d ago

why should it be anyone's business or opinion to say what we can do with our own bodies it's not yours or the governments it's ours. We know what's right or wrong for ourselves n for our bodies.

Reply(5)
9
Melody Kilby
3d ago

I think its a woman's right to decide for herself but i also hope she wouldn't be just using it as a form of birth control.

Reply(1)
4
Wichita Ks. resident
3d ago

Church vs. State. The state can't control religion so why is the church trying to control the votes? Where are the majority of these signs? In the churches front lawn. Keep your church out of the State if you do not want the State up in your church.

Reply
2
Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House Democrats: ‘Regressive politics’ drive young people to leave the state

TOPEKA — Democratic Rep. Rui Xu says regressive politics are the driving force behind young Kansans leaving the state. Xu, of Westwood, joined two other House Democrats — Christina Haswood, of Lawrence, and Brandon Woodard, of Lenexa — in a Kansas Reflector podcast to discuss what it is like being a young representative, running unopposed for reelection, and prevalent political topics.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society remembers Russell Stover

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Popular chocolate company Russell Stover Candies has roots here in Kansas. Russell Stover was born in a sod house in Alton and became a candymaker in Canada and the upper Midwest. He partnered with Christian Nelson to introduce an ice cream treat we know as Eskimo Pies. Russell, and his wife Clara, started what would become Russell Stover Candies in Denver. With headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, Russell Stover Candies has production and distribution facilities in Abilene and Iola. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Wanted Kansas man caught with heroin, stolen property

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 12:30p.m. Thursday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop just north of the U.S. 75, Kansas 268, Kansas 31 highway roundabout for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Kansas Supreme Court#Shooting#Vandalism#The U S Supreme Court#Scotus#Ksnt News#Kansans
WIBW

Kansas Game Wardens to crack down on BUIs with Operation Dry Water

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Boaters will see extra Game Wardens on Kansas lakes over the Independence Day weekend as they crack down on boating under the influence. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says between Saturday, July 2 and Monday, July 4, Game Wardens will keep an extra eye out for those who may be boating under the influence during Operation Dry Water.
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Eagle

Kansas may ditch class hours for real-world training as graduation requirements

For more than a century, Kansas students have earned credits — and, after enough of them, a high school diploma — based on how much time they spend in a classroom. The age-old “Carnegie unit” approach to education became the academic law of the land way back in 1906. And it stuck: One credit equals about 120 instructional hours in one subject. Kansas requires students to pass at least 21 credits to graduate from high school.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas police officer dies on duty

SAINT MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – The Saint Marys Police Department announced the death of one of their officers while on duty on Saturday. Officer Mark Lamberson died unexpectedly while on duty on July 2. Lamberson’s death is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, but no foul play is suspected. More information will be released when it becomes available.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas State Fair seeking volunteers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair is seeking volunteers for the 2022 event. Volunteers must be at least 16 years of age and pass a background check. They will typically work four to eight hours a day. They must present a professional appearance and a friendly manner. The...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Court documents show Kansas agencies knew not to place 18-year-old with children

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A court settlement will require the Kansas foster care system to pay $1.25 million after a child sleeping in a contractor’s office was sexually assaulted in 2018. The foster child spent a month sleeping in the office of foster care contractor KVC Health Systems before...
KCTV 5

Campaigns involved in Kansas abortion referendum busy as election nears

Big Bounce America Tour, which features 16,000-square-foot bounce house, arrives in Belton, Mo. If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you could check out the largest bounce house in the world. KC Pet Project shelter filled back up after 300 pets arrived this week. Updated: 5 hours ago.
BELTON, MO
Salina Post

Woman remains jailed after 4 county Kan. chase, 3-hour standoff

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges following a four county Kansas chase and standoff. Just before 6:30a.m. June 25, a Lyon County Deputies performed a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near County Road R1 northbound, on a white Ford Expedition. As deputies were attempting to arrest the driver later identified as 39- year-old Rebecca Estrada of New Mexico she resisted and a vehicle a pursuit ensued, according to Sheriff's Sergeant Zachary Shafer.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Many hit the roads for 4th of July travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The holiday weekend is here. More than 47 million people are expected to travel this weekend at the same time we are experiencing historically high gas prices. AAA is estimating more than 380,000 Kansans will be traveling this weekend, just shy of numbers in 2019. “It shouldn’t be too bad. Usually, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy