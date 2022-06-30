Items reportedly stolen from Charlie Daniels grave recently

Charlie Daniels grave was vandalized recently, the Charlie Daniels Band said via Facebook on Monday.

According to the group, a person stole a dogwood sapling as well as a watering bag from the late Grammy Award-winning musician and country star's grave-site.

A few months back, they said someone glued a spouse's military ID on the marble of his grave.

The Band says Mt. Juliet Police will be increasing patrols in the area and that surveillance will be installed soon.