Sam Ramirez and Roger Aceves have formalized their run for Goleta City Council, announcing in the past 10 days that they are officially in the races headed for November 2022. This will be the first election in Goleta to choose councilmembers by the fledgling district divisions finalized in March. Also on the ballot will be an ask to Goleta voters to ban the sale of flavored tobacco from city stores and another ask for a one-cent-per-dollar increase in sales tax.

GOLETA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO