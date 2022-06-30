ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HIGHWAY 6: Annual shagging contest set for NC 4th of July celebration

WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultistate Trust representatives, together with state and federal officials are holding community meetings in Navassa to discuss plans for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa...

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Southport welcomes 9/11 Mobile Museum to 4th of July Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most people still remember exactly what they were doing the morning of September 11th, 2001. In Southport, at their annual 4th of July festival they welcomed a Mobile Museum filled with memories of that day. The Stephen Siller Foundation was formed in memory of Stephen Siller, a New York City Firefighter who lost his life saving people from the south tower of the world trade center on 9/11. Siller got stuck in traffic on his way to the towers the morning of the 11th and ran 3.5 miles with all of his gear on to meet his battalion, and his remains were never recovered from the wreckage.
WECT

NC Fourth of July Festival to go on as planned

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - After events were canceled due to weather conditions on Saturday, organizers say the North Carolina Fourth of July Festival will go on as scheduled on Sunday. The Fireman’s Competition has been rescheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m. Officials say this will be the only event from...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Oak Island’s New Beach Services Unit Aids in Public Safety

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — It’s a Saturday morning in mid-June, which means that Oak Island’s beach strand is crowded. The tide is rising, and the beach is narrow, particularly on the east end. Cynthia Grant, a member of Oak Island’s Beach Services Unit, weaves her utility...
OAK ISLAND, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Superfund#Sunset Beach#Highway 6#Multistate Trust#Navassa Superfund Site
WECT

NC 4th of July Festival events canceled due to tropical storm

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers of the NC Fourth of July Festival have canceled all Saturday events due to tropical storm Colin. “The safety of Festival goers, vendors, volunteers, emergency workers and everyone is our highest priority,” said a press release. For now, the festival will continue as planned...
inregister.com

The mountains of North Carolina make a majestic backdrop for a vacation home with designer touches

It’s the bear truth: When you live in the mountains, wildlife abounds. Deer graze while you dine on the back porch. Rabbits hop by, and foxes peek out of the woods. And then there are the bears. As Yogi taught entire generations of kids, these seemingly adorable creatures have a hankering for human food, and they’re not above sneaking close to a cabin or campsite to forage for a snack.
LIFESTYLE
WECT

Fourth of July celebrations across our area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fourth of July events are taking place throughout the holiday weekend across our area. The Oak Island Anniversary Fireworks will take place Friday at the Oak Island Pier at 9 p.m. Friday in Tabor City, the Columbus County Fireworks Celebration is at South Columbus High School....
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Traffic impacts for the N.C. Fourth of July Festival

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Heading to this year’s N.C. 4th of July Festival? Here are some traffic maps to help you find your way around Oak Island and Southport. Below you will find traffic patterns for the festival and the fireworks show Friday. There also is a map of the route for Monday’s parade in Southport.
SOUTHPORT, NC
Bladen Journal

On vacation at White Lake

These photos were submitted to the Bladen Journal showing a family enjoying a day on White Lake in June, along with an aerial photograph of White Lake and the surrounding area. Residents are being asked to submit their vacation photos to the Bladen Journal this summer — simply follow the instructions in the graphic at right.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Hidden 1980s Burger King Was Untouched for Years Behind a Wall at Delaware Mall

A vintage Burger King has been discovered at a Delaware mall. Everything is perfectly preserved — the retro wall decor, wooden booths and old soda machines are straight out of the 1980s. The restaurant opened in 1987 at the Concord Mall in Wilmington. It was the glory days, when...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Where to watch fireworks around the Cape Fear this holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re just four days from the 4th of July, but many local fireworks shows are taking place before the nationwide holiday on Monday. While there are sure to be countless amazing fireworks displays around the area, here’s a list of some of the biggest shows scheduled for the Cape Fear.
WILMINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

New N.C. Budget Includes Surplus, Reserve, Raises

The North Carolina Legislature released its latest proposed budget Tuesday night which includes raises for teachers and state employees, a school safety fund, and money for capital and infrastructure projects. The Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget of $27.9 billion is a 7.2% increase from the FY 2021-22 budget. “The good news,...
POLITICS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two cars hit 500-pound bear on River Road in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Highway Patrol says a crash in Brunswick County Sunday night involved two cars and a 500 pound bear. A trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened just after 10:30 on River Road near Winnabow. Two cars were involved. The trooper...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
rew-online.com

￼Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Announces Plans for First Luxury Residences in North Carolina￼

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of world leading hospitality group Accor, in partnership with Gregg Covin, notable Miami real estate developer, today announced the signing of definitive agreements for the development and management of the first luxury private branded residential offering in the Blue Ridge Mountain region of North Carolina – Fairmont Heritage Place – The Cedars, Hendersonville. Set to debut in 2025, the residences will build upon The Cedars’ legacy as a significant landmark while ushering in a new era of contemporary design, outstanding amenities and engaging service infused with local culture and premier hospitality.
LIFESTYLE
Franklin News Post

Park superintendent moves to new position in North Carolina

After three years as the superintendent of Booker T. Washington National Monument, Robin Snyder said her goodbyes to park staff last week as she prepares for a new role in the National Park Service. Snyder will be moving to North Carolina later this month as the new deputy superintendent of...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy