HIGHWAY 6: Annual shagging contest set for NC 4th of July celebration

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of world leading hospitality group Accor, in partnership with Gregg Covin, notable Miami real estate developer, today announced the signing of definitive agreements for the development and management of the first luxury private branded residential offering in the Blue Ridge Mountain region of North Carolina – Fairmont Heritage Place – The Cedars, Hendersonville. Set to debut in 2025, the residences will build upon The Cedars’ legacy as a significant landmark while ushering in a new era of contemporary design, outstanding amenities and engaging service infused with local culture and premier hospitality.
