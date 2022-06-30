Avatar 2: The First Looks At Kate Winslet's The Way Of Water Character Have Arrived

Maybe I’m an idiot, but I was under the impression that Kate Winslet’s new character in the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water was going to be human. Like Sam Worthington’s soldier character before he steps into his avatar, and joins the Na’vi tribe in the mystical realm of Pandora . But now, according to exclusive first-look images that have been shared with Empire, we see that Winslet’s Avatar character is in fact blue, and a Na’vi leader, with the name of Ronal. Take a look.

If nothing else, Kate Winslet looks like a fierce warrior on the cover of Empire (via their Instagram account ). And in the cover story associated with the image, we learn more about Ronal from the actress herself. Winslet goes so far as to name drop two James Cameron icons when she compares Ronal to both Sarah Connor of Terminator fame, and Ripley from the Alien franchise – which Cameron adrenalized when he took over for Ridley Scott in Aliens . Explains Winslet:

She is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear. Her family and their home.

If we are being honest, every female action star has tried to hitch her wagon to the legacy of both Sarah Connor and Ripley. But if anyone can pull this off, it’s Kate Winslet. Particularly when she teams with James Cameron, she makes miracles happen. They also are a formidable duo at sea, which is where a chunk of Avatar 2 will take place . Also, if you caught her on the hit HBO show Mare of Easttown , you know that she can be as tough as nails, which is kind of how Ronal looks in the above image, as well as this second one that was included:

Many will be coming to Avatar: The Way of Water to see this epic reunion of James Cameron and his Titanic leading lady Kate Winslet. Though, she is quick to remind Empire that a lot of time has passed since last they collaborated. She says:

Jim and I are both totally different people now to who we were 26 years ago. He is calmer, and I am definitely more hyperactive now!

And then there will be millions of curious audience members who just want to see if Cameron has miraculous things in store for his return to Pandora. Here’s what we know about Avatar 2 so far, and we even covered the first trailer once it arrived online . We know that in addition to Winslet, the full Avatar: The Way of Water cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver (heym Ripley herself!), Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, and many more.

Look for more details regarding Avatar: The Way of Water as we get closer to the movie’s December release date. While you wait, look over all of the upcoming 2022 movies , and plan a trip to the theater today.

