A gunman armed with a high-powered rifle shot dead at least six people at a parade to mark US Independence Day in a wealthy Chicago suburb on Monday -- the latest in a series of shocking mass shootings on a holiday meant to celebrate all things American. Nancy Rotering -- the mayor of Highland Park, a wealthy suburb north of Chicago in the Midwestern state of Illinois -- gave the same toll and condemned the holiday violence.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO