ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Industry’ Season 2 Teaser: HBO’s Finance Drama Goes Back To Work In August

By Rosa Martinez
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Let’s face it—many of us, if not most of us, will never know what goes on behind the scenes of the high finance world (and maybe that’s a good thing). From nefarious business practices to loosened ethics, all underlined by a hellish brand of hedonism, this is a world reserved for...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Amazing Race’ Winner James Wallington Says His Reality TV Knowledge Gave Him ‘a Leg Up’ on ‘The Challenge: USA’

James Wallington is not just the winner of The Amazing Race season 32, he’s a reality TV superfan, which he hoped would help him heading into compete on The Challenge: USA. “Once I took off the fangirl goggles, and looked and assessed the room, I was a little intimated,” the Michigan native, 33, exclusively tells Us Weekly of the cast in an interview, which you can watch above. “I’m not going to lie. Because these are people – I mean, I watch all these shows. I was familiar with every single person who was on The Challenge with me.”
MICHIGAN STATE
theplaylist.net

‘Beauty’ Review: Andrew Dosunmu’s Latest Struggles To Say Something About Queerness, Race & Stardom

Even if a queer drama is about struggle, it shouldn’t require great effort to watch. “Beauty,” an ‘80s-set period piece about a young singer’s conflicts with her sexuality, race, and family strife, feels labored and wary before the film hits its second reel. “Beauty” telling the story of a young starlet on the cusp of fame is not a unique one. While it often places its lesbian relationship centrally in the narrative, any commentary on the difficulty of such a relationship, especially involving people of color, adds very little freshness to the proceedings. At best, “Beauty” is thoughtful in how it stages its drama, and its cast is committed to the material. However, the film is thin on characterization, clunky with dialogue, and shallow in its narrative. The most frustrating thing about “Beauty” is it’s a film that reminds you of other films that are far more compelling. It’s niggling to be watching “Beaut” y only to be distracted by Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “Beyond the Lights” (2014) or Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” (2016), two films that deal with similar themes with far more delicacy.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

13 Must-Watch July Films: ‘Nope,’ ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Resurrection’ & More

Aside from films such as the massively popular “Top Gun: Maverick,” this summer has seemed relatively quiet on the blockbuster front. While films such as “Lightyear” and “Jurassic World Dominion” have failed to successfully stick the landing (be it critically or commercially), there’s been plenty to seek out in smaller, independent scenes. This remains largely true for July, where, despite films such as “Thor: Love and Thunder,” there are still plenty of more character-driven films worthy of seeking out — though “Nope” will likely make the argument for both being true for the same film.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Baz Luhrmann Says Heath Ledger & Jake Gyllenhaal Auditioned For ‘Moulin Rouge’

Baz Luhrmann‘s latest movie, the dazzling and operatic rock ‘n roll biopic “Elvis,” is in theaters now. And it’s wow-ing critics and audiences alike. Austin Butler‘s lead performance as Elvis Presley is the highlight, but Luhrmann’s inimitable penchant for spectacle is a close second. The movie knocked the blockbuster juggernaut “Top Gun: Maverick” out of the top box office slot its opening weekend, taking in $68.3 million worldwide. So, Luhrmann’s new movie has audiences all shook up, as it were.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lena Dunham
theplaylist.net

‘Fourth of July’ Review: Outrage Aside, Louis C.K.’s Comeback Attempt Is A Dud

Let’s forget for a paragraph that “Fourth of July” is co-written and directed by Louis C.K, whatever that latter fact means to you. Set largely at a family reunion in Maine, this story is about a son breaking the patterns that parents can engrain in us, especially when it comes to withheld emotions. It’s about its hero, a New York City-living jazz pianist and recovering alcoholic, trying to blaze a trail to a healthier relationship with his parents he feels distant from. He gears up to say that he never felt loved by them, an accusation that has been stuck in his throat during past reunions. “Fourth of July” gets its name from the explosion that awaits, and the independence it preaches can come from such an emotional revelation. It’s a noble idea for a story, but it proves to be clearly not enough to fill even 90 minutes.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Taron Egerton Says He’s Met With Marvel’s Kevin Feige & Hopes To Play Wolverine

As San Diego Comic-Con looms on the horizon, the prospect of Marvel announcing plans for their ambitious Phase 5 approaches. While many are expecting announcements on “Fantastic Four,” or “Deadpool,” many fans are still asking when we’ll hear some movement on the next iteration of “The X-Men,” and who might succeed Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. There has already been a lot of vocal fan support for British actor Taron Egerton to play the MCU’s version of Logan in the upcoming franchise reboot. And apparently, that’s not fantasy-land wishful thinking.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’: Christian Bale Says Scenes With Peter Dinklage & Jeff Goldblum Were Cut

Taika Waititi‘s “Thor: Love And Thunder” hits theaters next Friday, the latest Marvel film on the big screen since “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” a couple of months ago. And both as a sequel to Waititi’s 2017 breakout “Thor: Ragnarok” and the latest Phase 4 saga, it’s the biggest MCU release yet in 2022. But does big also mean bloated? The movie boasts a massive ensemble cast beyond Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor and his latest adversary, Christian Bale‘s Gorr The God Butcher, and some people, like Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum, saw their parts cut out of the movie’s final edit.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: Sigourney Weaver Plays A Teenage Na’vi In James Cameron’s Upcoming Sequel

When Sigourney Weaver appeared on the cast list for James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar: The Way Of Water,” fans of the mega-franchise had some serious questions. Namely, who is she playing in the sequel? For those who don’t remember (and it’s okay if you don’t, because “Avatar” came out in 2009, and no one except for franchise uber-fans have watched it since), Weaver played Dr. Grace Augustine, the leader of the RDA’s avatar program and a scientist sympathetic to the Na’Vi who dies in the first film. So, is Weaver back as Augustine somehow?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy