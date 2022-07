ST. PETERSBURG — As the race for one of Florida’s U.S. Senate seats kicks into gear, Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings is emphasizing one particular part of her life story. A Tuesday rally for Demings at Coastal Creatives in the Grand Central neighborhood was called “Meet the Chief.” About 200 supporters came out, many of them holding signs that read “CHIEF” on one side. Her first television advertisement highlights her prior tenure as the chief of the Orlando Police Department.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO