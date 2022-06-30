ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Howard County Police Blotter: June 29, 2022

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department released information about several events...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
Shore News Network

Four Teen Arrested for Carjacking in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Four teenagers and one adult were arrested for a cracking incident last week. According to the Baltimore County Police Department, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road 21224., for an armed carjacking. “While responding...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Woodlawn Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week, according to authorities. Investigators are searching for Brandie Melany Diaz who was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 28 in the Woodlawn area, police said. Diaz is 5’2 and 110 pounds, according to authorities. Anyone who has seen Diaz or who has information on her whereabouts please call 911 or 410-887-1340.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Law Enforcement#Tamebird Court#Volkswagen Tiguan#Md 3en8891#Shore News Network
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found shot on North Broadway outside hospital

A man shot early Saturday in the area of Johns Hopkins Hospital has died, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 3:34 a.m. to the 600 block of North Broadway, where a man was lying on the ground unresponsive, suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He died a short...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed In Fourth Of July Shooting In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed in a Fourth of July shooting that unfolded in southeast Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near North Glover Street shortly after 3 a.m. when they heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an unidentified male shot multiple times in the upper body, police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault on Rockville Pike

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault on Rockville Pike early yesterday morning, July 2, 2022. The assault was reported along the street in the 1700 block of Rockville Pike at 3:00 AM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

4 People Shot Near East Baltimore Intersection Within 14 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that injured four people within the span of 14 hours near the same intersection in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood, according to authorities. Three women were shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Officers who responded to the shooting found a 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old woman with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The women were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment from medical personnel. The trio of ladies is listed in stable condition, police said. On Sunday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., police again responded to a report of a shooting near the spot where Mura Street intersects with North Luzerne Avenue. This time, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, according to authorities. An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

2 dead after truck crashed into fireworks stand in NE DC

WASHINGTON — Two men were struck and killed Saturday evening when a truck crashed into a firework stand in northeast D.C., a spokesperson with the D.C. Police Department said. The crash happened at a gas station located on the corner of Minnesota Avenue NE and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
NottinghamMD.com

Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh

UPDATE: Additional vehicles are stuck on Route 40 at Jones Road and also in Joppa. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Multiple vehicles are trapped in floodwaters in the White Marsh area. At just after 9 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that multiple vehicles had become stuck in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Mercantile Road. Units are on … Continue reading "Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh" The post Multiple vehicles trapped in floodwaters in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

101K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy