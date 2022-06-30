ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Liotta’s fiancée and daughter attend premiere of his show ‘Black Bird’

By Jolie Zenna
Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, and his daughter, Karsen, attended the premiere of the late actor’s new TV series “Black Bird.”

The pair embraced while taking photos at the Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday. They also posed for photos with the cast of the Apple TV+ series.

The “Goodfellas” actor — who died in his sleep in May while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic at age 67 — plays Taron Egerton’s father in the new streaming show.

The series is based off of the true-crime memoir “In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

“Black Bird” is the last television project Liotta worked on before his death, but he finished multiple movies that have yet to be released, according to IMDb .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NQn5_0gR1l7az00
Karsen Liotta and Jacy Nittolo embraced for photos at the premiere of “Black Bird.”
Getty Images

Following Liotta’s death, Nittolo, 47, posted a series of photos and reflected on her life with the actor.

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” she wrote. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41myPE_0gR1l7az00
“Black Bird” is the TV show Liotta made before his death.
Getty Images

Karsen, 23, also posted a tribute to her father in June, writing, “You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️”

On an episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” last September, Liotta revealed that Karsen and Nittolo’s son set them up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CC4fg_0gR1l7az00
Karsen wrote that Liotta was “the best dad anyone could have asked for.”
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Liotta and Nittolo got engaged in December 2020. In the engagement announcement on Instagram he wrote, “Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOlCo_0gR1l7az00
Nittolo and Liotta each had their own kids from previous marriages.
Instagram

Nittolo — who has four children from a previous relationship — also wrote in her tribute that her and Liotta’s “big blended family” has helped her get through this time of grief.

