San Antonio, TX

Official debunks claim spices used to cover odor of bodies in migrant-smuggling horror

By MaryAnn Martinez, Bruce Golding
New York Post
 4 days ago

Texas authorities haven’t found find any steak seasoning on the bodies of the 53 migrants who died in a sweltering tractor-trailer — despite claims that the pungent spices were used in an apparent attempt to cover the smell while smuggling the victims into the US.

A spokesman for the Bexar County Manager’s Office debunked the widely repeated assertion in an email to The Post on Thursday.

“So far, the Medical Examiner has found no evidence of such substances during their examination,” spokesman Tom Peine said.

Both the San Antonio Express-News and The Texas Tribune cited a single, unidentified law enforcement official who reportedly made the claim following Monday’s horrific incident in San Antonio.

The Express-News also quoted a former Homeland Security Investigations official in Texas who said smugglers often use seasonings and other substances to prevent trained dogs from detecting migrants.

The Bexar County Manager’s Office confirmed no evidence of steak seasoning was found inside the truck of migrants in San Antonio, Texas.
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
Locals lay flowers at a makeshift memorial where the tractor-trailer was found outside San Antonio, Texas, on June 29, 2022.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Texas officials have criticized the Biden administration’s border policies for causing the fatal smuggling incident.
Billy Calzada/San Antonio Express-News via ZUMA Press Wire

“They will put seasoning on them to cover their scent so they can get through the Border Patrol checkpoint,” ex-HSI Lardeo deputy special agent in charge Timothy Tubbs said.

New York City, NY
