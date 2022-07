The 2.0 release of the Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition rebuilds the game's audio streaming to avoid persistent crashes. The Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition (opens in new tab) fan patch (not to be confused with the disastrous HD edition (opens in new tab) of the game on consoles) just got a 2.0 release that, among other changes, addresses a persistent crashing issue on multi-core processors that has plagued the game since its PC release 20 years ago.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO