Fire Destroys Machine Shed Near Waverly

If you have anything that is not nailed down, it might get stolen as burglary and theft has been on the rise, explains McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout:. “Right now, we have seen a real uptick in your copper and metal and scrap type thefts. I believe a lot of this type of behavior is used to purchase drugs to fund a drug habit, but yes, if you have stuff lying around, if you have scrap metal that you haven’t taken to scrap yourself or you have copper laying around, it will get stolen right now. We have been watching that trend the last couple of months.”

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO