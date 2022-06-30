ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IL

Fire Destroys Machine Shed Near Waverly

wlds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one was injured when a machine shed caught fire in southeastern Morgan County this morning. The Waverly Fire Department responded to a call of a fire in a post-frame structure in the 3200 block of German Road...

wlds.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977wmoi.com

Don’t Be a Target; Lock Your Doors

If you have anything that is not nailed down, it might get stolen as burglary and theft has been on the rise, explains McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout:. “Right now, we have seen a real uptick in your copper and metal and scrap type thefts. I believe a lot of this type of behavior is used to purchase drugs to fund a drug habit, but yes, if you have stuff lying around, if you have scrap metal that you haven’t taken to scrap yourself or you have copper laying around, it will get stolen right now. We have been watching that trend the last couple of months.”
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Fire Damages Commercial/Residential Building In Springfield; No One Hurt

No one is hurt after a fire that heavily damaged a building housing the Little World International Food Market on South MacArthur in Springfield. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the second story of the combined commercial and residential building. Two people got out of the building before firefighters arrived, but a language barrier made it difficult for first responders to determine if others will still inside. Even as crews battled the flames, both levels of the building were searched and no other occupants were found. Three dozen firefighters responded to the scene and contained the fire to the second story.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgan County, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Morgan County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Waverly, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters battle two-alarm fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 30 firefighters were needed in Springfield to extinguish a fire that broke out in mixed-occupancy building on Wednesday. Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive at 2936 South MacArthur Boulevard at 12:44 p.m. They reported that the rear of the building was fully engulfed in flames and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wgel.com

Fatal Plane Crash In Madison County Saturday

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Saturday on Keck Road in Madison County, just west of Illinois Rt. 4, near St. Jacob. ISP reports the aircraft took off from the St. Louis Metro East Airport and, for unknown reasons, lost altitude and crashed on Keck Road around 11:39 AM Saturday.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield roads remain closed as construction continues

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several construction projects throughout Springfield will keep traffic limited or completely away from several roads this week as those projects continue from last week or begin this week. Monroe Street will close this Tuesday between 9th and 11th Streets as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. Access will be maintained […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shed#Windows#Pick Up Truck#Accident#Waverly Ems
WCIA

CWLP, Ameren replacing power lines in Springfield

SRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren and City Water, Light and Power crews will begin a weeks-long project when they return from the 4th of July weekend. In relation to the 10th Street Rail Corridor project, crews will be replacing and relocating overhead power lines and poles starting Tuesday along a power line that runs east […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Rural Roodhouse Man Arrested For Breaking Into Home Armed With a Buck Knife

Information has been released about an arrest of a man who broke into a home with a knife in rural Roodhouse last week. According to charging documents, 30 year old John J. Scheferkort entered a residence with the homeowners present at the time last Wednesday evening. The home is approximately 4 ½ miles east of Roodhouse.
ROODHOUSE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Small Town Taylorville Committee Hosts July Car Show

The Small Town Taylorville Committee sponsored their July Car Show and Car Cruise on the Taylorville square Friday night. After seeing their June event feature around 175 cars, the committee added overflow parking for this month’s event. The event once again attracted a large turnout of cars parked on the inside of the square.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Second man dies after I-72 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a second man who died following a Wednesday crash on I-72. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 27-year-old Zachary Wilham, of Decatur, died in a Springfield hospital Thursday afternoon. He said Wilham died from multiple blunt force injuries he got […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Decatur Police: Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officers said a man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. In a news release, officers said they were called to an area near West Harrison Avenue and Private Street around 7 a.m. They stated a pickup truck was traveling east on Harrison while a motorcycle was […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Two, including Springfield Lucky Horseshoes pitcher, die in crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Two people, including a Springfield Lucky Horseshoes player, were killed in a crash Thursday morning. Pitcher Lucas Otto, 20 years old of Arthur, and Zachary R. Wilham, 27, of Decatur both died after the collision on Interstate 72 eastbound near milepost 118 around 11:20 p.m. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Sheriff – Years Of Malfeasance Fixed –

Former Sheriff Koonce appears to be the focal point of more problems in Shelby County than we have seen anywhere, but there is hope. Law Enforcement Committee minutes reflect Koonce would be accepting applications for Auxiliary deputies in the very near future. “His goal is to have 11 auxiliary to match the 11 patrol deputies currently on the roster. Sheriff Koonce reported he predicts a startup cost of $1400.00 to provide each of the new 11 Auxiliary with 1 shirt and 1 pair of pants, with all other equipment for the unit being provided by themselves.”.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton man charged with robbery

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was charged Thursday with robbery and aggravated battery by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Jerome A. Clark, 18, of Alton, was charged June 30 with robbery, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.
ALTON, IL
wmay.com

Revised Ordinance On Pedestrians, Panhandlers In Medians Introduced

Long-awaited revisions to a proposed Springfield ordinance dealing with people standing in medians and at busy intersections, asking for money, have finally been introduced. The new proposal seeks to make clear that the city is trying to regulate the practice on public safety grounds, and not to infringe on someone’s First Amendment right to ask people for money.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy