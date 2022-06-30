ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Edible Garden Plans New Product Lines Via Nutracom Partnership

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Edible Garden AG Inc EDBL has entered into a product development agreement with nutritional products developer, Nutracom. The financial terms of the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Project Update on its Thane Copper/Gold Property

Located in Quesnel Terrane, the Thane Property covers 206 square km. Additional areas of high-grade silver and gold mineralization. Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – June 28, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. IMCX IMIMF (FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") has received the final report from the 2021 work program undertaken on its 100% owned, 20,658 ha Thane Property, located in north-central BC. The report summarizes the results from the diamond drilling, Induced Polarization ("IP"), geological mapping, rock and soil sampling studies and includes interpretations and recommendations for future work. Diamond drilling and core analysis targeted the Cathedral Area, which is one of eight high priority targets on the Property. In addition to the Cathedral Area, geological mapping, IP surveying, rock and soil sampling was also undertaken at the Gail and Mat Areas.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Best Mattresses of 2022 on Sale During July 4th Announced by Best Mattress Brand

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - July 4, 2022 - ( ) Best Mattress Brand, a mattress review & sleep research publication, has listed its best Fourth of July Mattress Sales & Deals for 2022. During this busy sales weekend, mattress brands are offering major discounts across their range of mattresses, adjustable beds, foundations, and bedding including pillows, protectors, and comforters. To help you find the right mattress at the right price, Best Mattress Brand has curated a list of the best mattress sales for July 4th.
SHERIDAN, WY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy