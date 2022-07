Per the City of Rockville: Tyree Davis IV joined the City of Rockville in May to help further the Mayor and Council’s priorities of establishing equity and inclusion as shared values throughout the community and the City of Rockville organization. Davis’ formal title is “Advisor to the City Manager for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.” This new position is the first of its kind in Rockville government and will be part of the City Manager’s Office, reporting directly to the city manager. He joined the City of Rockville on May 31, working virtually as he transitioned from Missouri to Maryland. His first day in person at Rockville City Hall was Wednesday, June 8. “Rockville Reports” asked him about the new role (seen below):

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO