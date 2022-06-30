ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Community Calendar: Fourth of July events and more

By Staff reports
Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

Gordon: A thrift sale and flea market run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., thrift sale and flea market. The Gordon Historical Museum and Depot is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A corn hole tournament starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Lake Nebagamon: The...

Daily Telegram

Former school building retooled into business center

SUPERIOR — A new business center has opened in the brick building at 10 N. 21st St., next to Hill Avenue Dental and across the street from the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA. The anchor tenant is Nick Korhonen American Family Insurance; Korhonen owns the building with his wife, Amanda,...
My dog takes me to the same tree every day to examine on his walk. I had noticed the heart in the tree for awhile but finally decided to investigate further!
Hundreds gather for rock concerts at Bayfront

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Hundreds of classic rock fans went to Bayfront Festival Park Sunday. Hairball, a rock group that performs classic songs from bands like KISS and Van Halen, played for fans like Paige Sanders. "The crowd has a lot of energy and I just think it's...
Daily Telegram

Superior COVID-19 vaccine clinic moves to Government Center

SUPERIOR — The community COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be operating out of room 270 of the Douglas County Government Center beginning Tuesday, July 5. The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, serving everyone 6 months of age and older. An appointment is...
Daily Telegram

Superior woman finds good in garbage

SUPERIOR — Champagne cork wrappers, an old stamp, a paper doll cutout — it's all fair game for Deb Wilson. "I've always had a passion for garbage," she said. Wilson started reclaiming paper debris from campsites or the side of the road at an early age. "One time, I picked up a toilet and painted it. ... It was clean, don't be grossed out," she said.
Daily Telegram

Alan T. DeDominces

Alan Toby DeDominces passed away on April 21, 2022, at the Tru Hospice Care Center; after a courageous 6 1/2 year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. He was born to Richard and Cheryl DeDominces on November 11, 1980 in Superior, WI; where he was raised until moving to St. Cloud, MN and later Colorado. Al is survived by his wife of almost 15 years Cameo (Rainaldo) and sons Cooper and Tucker of Broomfield, CO, parents Richard and Cheryl DeDominces of Superior, WI, sisters Missy Capan of Eagle, CO and Stacie (Dano) Rozowski of Fredrick, CO, in laws Michael Rainaldo and Anne (Merl) Kitto of Superior WI, nephew Sean (Alexis), nieces Bekah (Brett), Maddie, and Lauren, a great niece Gianna, along with many special aunts/uncles, cousins, and many close friends he considered family. Al is preceded in death by all of his grandparents and a very special uncle, Jim Hegg. The family will be holding a Celebration of Al's life on July 11th at Barker's Island Inn, in Superior, from 5:30-9:30. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations towards supporting Al's family in and beyond this difficult time or towards purchasing comfortable chairs for caregivers at the hospice center.
Daily Telegram

Alvin "Big Al" C. Smith

April 3, 1930 - July 3, 2020. GARDNERVILLE, Nev. - Alvin "Big Al" C. Smith, 90, Duluth, Minn., died Friday, July 3, in his home. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Evergreen Cemetery in Solon Springs, Wis. A luncheon will follow.
Daily Telegram

Blandina M. Williams

Blandina Meneses Marinduque Williams, Blandie/Dina, age 76, of Lake Nebagamon, WI, was called to the Lord unexpectedly of natural causes, 26 June 2022. She leaves behind stored up treasure for the best treasure in Heaven. Born 18 February 1946, daughter to Maximo and Victoria Sanchez, she was one of nine...
cbs3duluth.com

Two dead in motorcycle crash in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, MN. (KBJR) - East Calvary Road is now open in Rice Lake after a fatal motorcycle crash that killed two people. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday near East Calvary Road and Howard Gnesen Road, just north of Duluth. The St. Louis County Sherriff's Office says a truck...
