UPDATE: North pool delay opening, chemicals cited as the cause

UPDATE: The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department will have a delayed opening instead of being closed, Thursday, June 30. Park maintenance staff is adjusting the chemicals in the pool.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center was abruptly closed today, June 30, due to an issue with chemicals in the water, according to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department.

People looking to beat the heat are encouraged to visit Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center in Gage Park or Midwest Health Aquatic Center at SW 21st and Urish in Topeka.

Mike McLaughlin with the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department told 27 News that he expects this to be a “quick fix,” as they adjust the chlorine amounts.

