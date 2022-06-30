ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

UPDATE: North pool delay opening, chemicals cited as the cause

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ydBn_0gR1hC4D00

UPDATE: The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department will have a delayed opening instead of being closed, Thursday, June 30. Park maintenance staff is adjusting the chemicals in the pool.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center was abruptly closed today, June 30, due to an issue with chemicals in the water, according to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department.

4th of July weekend festivities in Topeka

People looking to beat the heat are encouraged to visit Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center in Gage Park or Midwest Health Aquatic Center at SW 21st and Urish in Topeka.

Mike McLaughlin with the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department told 27 News that he expects this to be a “quick fix,” as they adjust the chlorine amounts.

KSNT will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Lake Shawnee rents paddle boats only for Fourth of July

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove will have paddle boats and water trikes rentals on Monday. Attendees will be able to rent paddle boats at Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove on July 4. The floating playground and beach will not be open due to the blue-green algae watch that continues to be active. […]
SHAWNEE, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. closes pools for the rest of day

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day. The Lake Shawnee Adventure […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Construction on US 75 set to begin next week, expect delays

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A construction project will begin on U.S. 75 in Osage County on Tuesday, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. A milling and overlay project will span over three miles from K-68 through Lyndon, to the south end of the K-31 roundabout. If weather permits, the project will start on July […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka house fire reported, TFD on scene

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is responding to a report of a house fire Monday morning. A report of a house fire came in at 8:55 a.m. on July 4, in the 700 block of Southeast Locust Street. The TFD and American Medical Response (AMR) are currently on scene. Part of the block […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
Topeka, KS
Sports
Shawnee County, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
City
Shawnee, KS
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
ArchDaily

Indiana Street House / Studio 804

Manufacturers : Fundermax, ConTech Lighting, Daltile, Duravit, Elkay, GAF, Linnea, Masonite, Oldcastle APG, Richlite, SFS Group, Schluter, Schneider Electric, Sherwin-Williams, Simpson Strong Tie, Spore, 475 High Performance Building Supply, Amarr, Archon Fenestration Technologies, LLC, Broan NuTone, +44. Lead Architect : Dan Rockhill. Text description provided by the architects. The historic...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Potwin Neighborhood celebrates the 4th with parade

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The historic Potwin neighborhood celebrated Independence Day with a parade Monday morning. “Potwin Place is a unique neighborhood in the city of Topeka due to it’s history. We have maintained a srong sense of community of just the Potwin neighborhood. We hold numerous neighborhood events throughout the year, such as our 4th […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Patriotic boot camp postponed in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Due to inclement weather, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has postponed an aquatic boot camp event that was originally set for July 2. The Waves of Pain Patriotic Boot Camp at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center has been postponed until Sunday, July 10 at 9 a.m. Participants get to test their fitness […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Department#Urish#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
WIBW

Flooding, sinkhole leave Morris Co. roads impassable

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, July 2, residents should drive with caution as several roads have become impassable due to flooding and a sinkhole. Deputies said heavy rains have led to flooding in the area, leaving several roads impassable as water...
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka artist looking for answers after downtown mural taken down

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local artists are devastated following the sudden removal of a project they put several months of hard work into. This is what the space currently looks like in downtown Topeka following the repaint. The mural was located across from the TPAC and County Courthouse, on the east side of the Capitol Federal […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wamego ready for Fourth of July with fireworks show

WAMEGO (KSNT) – Boomtown USA is right around the corner. The City of Wamego’s annual firework display draws visitors from all around. The volunteer team at Boomtown USA says it’s because they put on the best fireworks show in the state. This year, some worried the show wouldn’t go on because of COVID-related supply chain […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival at Reynolds Lodge

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their 25th annual Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival on July 4th at Reynolds Lodge, Lake Shawnee, in Topeka.   The festival is free to attend and is produced through community support and donations. This year there are 7 blues bands, several food trucks, craft vendors, a classic car show, […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Adventure Cove partially reopens at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After nearly a month of waiting, Lake Shawnee’s Adventure Cove has partially reopened with limited activities. Adventure Cove closed earlier in June when harmful blue-green algae was discovered in the water. On the same day, a sewage leak into the lake also contributed to the closure. As of July 1, Adventure Cove […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Annual Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Heat advisories in place across entire listening area through midweek

Oppressive heat is expected to be a regular occurrence over the next several days. As such, the National Weather Service has placed Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties in a heat advisory from noon Monday until 9 pm Wednesday. A separate advisory is in place for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Monday until 8 pm Wednesday, extending the alert one day from its original issuance.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KDOT inspecting 282 bridges, after I-70 bridge collapse

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas transportation officials are taking a closer look at hundreds of bridges across the state. This comes just weeks after a state bridge inspector stepped down, following the collapse of a more than 60-foot stretch of concrete barrier from the Polk Quincy Viaduct in Topeka. The inspector failed to report warning signs. Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
CJ Coombs

The old Kansas City Power & Light Building in its Art Deco design is an apartment building now with a grand interior

Kansas City Power and Light Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The old KCP&L Building is one of Kansas City's skyscrapers located downtown. This construction of this building was completed in 1931 and is one of the buildings you see on the city's skyline. The east side of the building faces the popular Power & Light District.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy