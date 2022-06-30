Missing Pasco child, dad found after hours-long manhunt

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office located a missing 2-year-old boy and his father who went missing Thursday around 10 a.m. near the Mercado Drive area of Port Richey.

Deputies said the child’s father, 23-year-old Noe Dominguez battered an adult family member at a Pasco County home Thursday before leaving with his 2-year-old son, Noe.

As the 23-year-old left, deputies said he threatened to take his own life and the life of his child.

“By the end of today, I don’t care if I’m dead or you’re dead,” Noe reportedly said.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office was quickly notified before K9 units, patrols, and an aerial unit were dispatched to search for Noe and the child.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said deputies became increasingly worried when the 23-year-old said, “anyone trying to get [Noe], it will be the last day on Earth for him and the baby.”

During a Thursday press conference, Sheriff Nocco called on Noe to release his son in a peaceful manner.

“Just let us have little baby Noe back,” Sheriff Nocco said. “Let the rest of your family be able to hold him again. As for yourself, I hope you turn yourself in. This is never the end.”

Hours after the initial incident, deputies said both individuals were safely located in Hernando County without incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.