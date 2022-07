He was a man of many parts. Sugar T. George was a soldier, town king, community leader, and possibly a lawyer and reverend. At the time of his death on this day in 1900, George was also said to have been the “wealthiest Negro in Indian Territory.” The area which is known today as the state of Oklahoma was known as the Indian Territory. George was born enslaved but he became a man of influence in Indian Territory. Yet, his name is rarely seen in books about Oklahoma history.

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO