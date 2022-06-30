ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Drought Condition worsens across High Plains

By Bryce Hutson
kgncnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJD Ragland, Randall County Extension Agent, talks with Bryce Hutson about...

www.kgncnewsnow.com

abc7amarillo.com

Marginal risk for severe storms this evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The weak cold front will bring a wind shift to the High Plains today. It will help try to spark a few thunderstorms in the northwest Panhandles this evening but coverage will be somewhat limited. That being said, there is a MARGINAL RISK for a storm or two to become severe this evening capable of 1" hail and 70 MPH winds between 5-10PM CDT. The big reason for the increased risk for severe storms and a slightly better chance for rain is due to the cold front surging further south than models suggested. This is a common issue with model guidance in the High Plains,
PANHANDLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NWS Amarillo warns of wildfires from fireworks

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office, Amarillo(NWS), is warning people of the dangers of wildfires caused by fireworks this holiday weekend. According to a Facebook post from the NWS, some grasses across the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles are still dry. The NWS advises people to be extra careful when handling or using […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews responding to grass fire Northwest of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a grass fire on Ferns Rd in Valle de Oro. Officials say several small structures have been lost, but many structures and habitations have been saved as well. The fire is 40 percent contained and estimated to be 750...
AMARILLO, TX
#Water Conservation
KFDA

List of counties in Panhandle area detailing fireworks burn ban

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - News Channel 10 reached out to the surrounding counties to find out about the fireworks ban ban. More than half of the counties that responded do not have a fireworks ban. Below are the list of counties detailing their firework ban:. Sherman County no fireworks ban...
PANHANDLE, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Area Lane Closures for Next Week

The following list of Amarillo area lane closures is for the week of July 3, 2022, and was provided by the Texas Department of Transportation. Crews will be seal coating the I-27 northbound frontage roads from Rockwell Road to Hollywood Road. The Sundown Lane crossover will be closed temporarily while the bridge is sealed, as well as the intersection of Bell Street at I-27. Expect delays.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo officials speak on importance of mental health hospital in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo officials, including Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas, and two psychiatrists, recently traveled to Austin, speaking in front of the state’s Senate Finance Committee about mental health and the importance of Amarillo having a state funded mental health hospital. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Canyon’s fourth of July celebration will bring thousands to the city

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City says thousands of people come from all over to visit Canyon for the Fourth of July. “We estimate yearly around here that we have between 30,000 and 40,000 people come to Canyon,” said Roger Remlinger, Executive Director for Canyon Chamber of Commerce. “A lot of people come from out of town, Amarillo and the Panhandle area.”
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Historic Ceremony Held in Amarillo

A historic groundbreaking ceremony was held this week in downtown Amarillo. The CVMR Texas and Amarillo Economic Development Corporation hosted a event to introduce the first Environmentally Neutral Industrial Scale Critical Minerals Refinery in the U.S. After multiple agreements were passed, including tax abatements and location incentive agreements, by both...
ABC Big 2 News

Fireworks and firework alternatives for the Fourth of July

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Alongside the increased risk of wildfires brought by the ongoing drought, experts from both local and national levels have warned that fireworks used over the Fourth of July weekend cause a range of serious injuries each year. With that in mind, they’ve offered tips for safely handling fireworks and options for […]

