The Drought Condition worsens across High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The weak cold front will bring a wind shift to the High Plains today. It will help try to spark a few thunderstorms in the northwest Panhandles this evening but coverage will be somewhat limited. That being said, there is a MARGINAL RISK for a storm or two to become severe this evening capable of 1" hail and 70 MPH winds between 5-10PM CDT. The big reason for the increased risk for severe storms and a slightly better chance for rain is due to the cold front surging further south than models suggested. This is a common issue with model guidance in the High Plains,

PANHANDLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO