The Drought Condition worsens across High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The weak cold front will bring a wind shift to the High Plains today. It will help try to spark a few thunderstorms in the northwest Panhandles this evening but coverage will be somewhat limited. That being said, there is a MARGINAL RISK for a storm or two to become severe this evening capable of 1" hail and 70 MPH winds between 5-10PM CDT. The big reason for the increased risk for severe storms and a slightly better chance for rain is due to the cold front surging further south than models suggested. This is a common issue with model guidance in the High Plains,
Update: 1:45 p.m. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, the Ferngully Fire in Potter County is 1,856 acres and 85% contained. Update: July 4 at 8:30 a.m. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service on Twitter, the Ferngully Fire in Potter County is 1,856 acres and 75% contained. Update: 9:30 p.m. According […]
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office, Amarillo(NWS), is warning people of the dangers of wildfires caused by fireworks this holiday weekend. According to a Facebook post from the NWS, some grasses across the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles are still dry. The NWS advises people to be extra careful when handling or using […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a grass fire on Ferns Rd in Valle de Oro. Officials say several small structures have been lost, but many structures and habitations have been saved as well. The fire is 40 percent contained and estimated to be 750...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - News Channel 10 reached out to the surrounding counties to find out about the fireworks ban ban. More than half of the counties that responded do not have a fireworks ban. Below are the list of counties detailing their firework ban:. Sherman County no fireworks ban...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you spent your 4th of July holiday weekend at Medi Park, you may have been welcomed with an unusual sight. Sunday morning, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens and other staff received calls of dead fish at Medi Park. When staff arrived the fish did...
The following list of Amarillo area lane closures is for the week of July 3, 2022, and was provided by the Texas Department of Transportation. Crews will be seal coating the I-27 northbound frontage roads from Rockwell Road to Hollywood Road. The Sundown Lane crossover will be closed temporarily while the bridge is sealed, as well as the intersection of Bell Street at I-27. Expect delays.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re a new resident or a tourist, pronouncing place names across the High Plains can be an embarrassing nightmare. However, MyHighPlains.com has collected a cheat sheet for you to use to talk along with the High Plains’ born-and-raised. We asked our community to chime in and let us know about […]
Why is Amarillo growing to the Southwest? That question is asked over and over again. I think I may have an answer for you as to why everyone seems to be building in that direction. Follow the Water!. I ran across the most interesting post on Facebook that seemed to...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo officials, including Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas, and two psychiatrists, recently traveled to Austin, speaking in front of the state’s Senate Finance Committee about mental health and the importance of Amarillo having a state funded mental health hospital. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo […]
HALE COUNTY, Texas — A man died after a crash late Thursday night on County Road 95 east of Plainview, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Jerry Alan Cox, 69, of Plainview, was eastbound on CR 95 on a 2004 Honda Foreman ES ATV, according to DPS. Cox went into a side skid, […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City says thousands of people come from all over to visit Canyon for the Fourth of July. “We estimate yearly around here that we have between 30,000 and 40,000 people come to Canyon,” said Roger Remlinger, Executive Director for Canyon Chamber of Commerce. “A lot of people come from out of town, Amarillo and the Panhandle area.”
A historic groundbreaking ceremony was held this week in downtown Amarillo. The CVMR Texas and Amarillo Economic Development Corporation hosted a event to introduce the first Environmentally Neutral Industrial Scale Critical Minerals Refinery in the U.S. After multiple agreements were passed, including tax abatements and location incentive agreements, by both...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced on Thursday the Fourth of July holiday schedule. The city released a list of business schedules and times for the holiday weekend: City Hall: Closed on Monday, July 4; Amarillo City Transit: Closed on Monday, July 4; Amarillo Public Library System: Normal hours of operation on […]
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a Facebook post, the Amarillo Police Department reminded people that it is illegal to shoot off fireworks within the city limits. APD stated that fireworks are illegal to possess and shoot off in the city limits of Amarillo. They are asking people to be mindful of their neighbors and pets in […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Distemper has been a virus tied to the Amarillo area and Amarillo Management and Welfare is currently seeing a rise. The shelter has recently had to euthanize its dogs because of the distemper. In the past 45 days, AAMW has had two confirmed cases of distemper,...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Alongside the increased risk of wildfires brought by the ongoing drought, experts from both local and national levels have warned that fireworks used over the Fourth of July weekend cause a range of serious injuries each year. With that in mind, they’ve offered tips for safely handling fireworks and options for […]
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger announced its downtown “Freedom on Main” event set from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at 600 N. Main Street in Borger. According to officials with the City of Borger, the event will include live music by Henry Hunt & the Habit, Towers, and RAK45. In addition, […]
The 4th of July weekend is all about freedom. We celebrate this great country we live in, which typically involves partying and drinking. So much so in fact that the 4th of July weekend is the deadliest of the holidays on the roadways according to Amarillo police. That's why Amarillo...
