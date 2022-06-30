ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference at Sanford school

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANFORD, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference...

www.fox35orlando.com

fox35orlando.com

Hundreds gather outside Orange County Courthouse calling for abortion rights

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hundreds of people have gathered this Independence Day in front of the Orange County Courthouse to protest the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide, letting the states have the final say. The protest is one of many pro-choice rallies that have sparked across the nation.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Governor DeSantis Signs Miya’s Law to Strengthen Renter Safety in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed “Miya’s Law” to strengthen residential tenant safety measures in Florida, following the death of Caribbean-American teen, Miya Marcano. The new law includes requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours.
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Man Convicted in Multimillion-Dollar Pool Contracting Scheme Across Florida, Including Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the conviction of a Florida man on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme. Amore’ Pools Inc. owner Brian Washburn defrauded Florida homeowners out of nearly $3 million, often leaving dangerous debris piles and gaping holes...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FWC: Body of missing man Nicholas Kenley found on Lake Yale near Eustis

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a man who went missing while on the water over the weekend in Eustis was found Monday morning, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Authorities said the man, identified by FWC as Nicholas Kenley, was found dead at 7 a.m. on Lake Yale.
EUSTIS, FL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida article presents a list of the finest pizza places situated in the fun city of Orlando, Florida. Is there no city more fun in the Southern United States than Orlando Florida? You know why. # 10 – NYPD Pizza. Brick walls...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Heat and storms in Central Florida for Fourth of July

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain should move out by 9:30 p.m. for fireworks. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for the next several days. Rain chances will be...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Onions sold at Publix recalled for possible listeria contamination

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Georgia onion producer announced Thursday that it was recalling certain whole onions that could have been contaminated with listeria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, said the Little Bear brand Vidalia sweet onions included in the recall were packed between June 20 and June 23. Consumers...
LYONS, GA
fox35orlando.com

Orlando airport bracing for busy 4th of July weekend

The 4th of July weekend is here and according to AAA, 48 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend. Here in Central Florida, officials at the Orlando International Airport are bracing for a busy weekend with more than 1.7 million people expected to pass through.
ORLANDO, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

A Flamboyance of Flamingos

“The Official Florida Flamingo Museum” is right here in Ocala. There is a floor-to-ceiling explosion of pink flamingos—which would be called a flamboyance in a natural setting—inside Cindy Dunlow Frames in the Six Gun Plaza in east Ocala. There are so many of the iconic colorful and leggy birds nesting here that Dunlow once set a mark for flamingo-related items recognized by the Guinness World Records.
OCALA, FL

Community Policy