Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference at Sanford school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hundreds of people have gathered this Independence Day in front of the Orange County Courthouse to protest the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide, letting the states have the final say. The protest is one of many pro-choice rallies that have sparked across the nation.
Governor Ron DeSantis has signed “Miya’s Law” to strengthen residential tenant safety measures in Florida, following the death of Caribbean-American teen, Miya Marcano. The new law includes requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours.
Garick is in a School Board election with three other candidates. Seminole County School Board candidate Autumn Garick has received the endorsement of Seminole UniServe, the coalition of unions representing teachers and staff. Garick, of Sanford, is one of four candidates running for the open seat for the Seminole School...
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the conviction of a Florida man on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme. Amore’ Pools Inc. owner Brian Washburn defrauded Florida homeowners out of nearly $3 million, often leaving dangerous debris piles and gaping holes...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Sarcastic, undignified and unprofessional. That is how the Judicial Qualifications Commission described a Seminole County judge now facing suspension. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In a video provided by the Florida Supreme Court, Judge Wayne Culver can be seen swearing at a...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Redistricting in Seminole County has been completed and voters in that area should expect some changes. Seminole County voters should receive a new voter information card in the mail if they have not already received it. This card has the information you may need for...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – So this guy, this guy right here recently decided that it was a good idea to flee from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office while operating a motorcycle with a female passenger on the rear of the bike. Now while running from our agency is...
ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando has issued an apology after a controversial 4th of July statement posted on its website reportedly offended some residents. In a newsletter about the upcoming Fireworks at the Fountain event, the City of Orlando wrote the following:. "A lot of people probably don’t...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a man who went missing while on the water over the weekend in Eustis was found Monday morning, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Authorities said the man, identified by FWC as Nicholas Kenley, was found dead at 7 a.m. on Lake Yale.
The Palm Coast government administration is recommending dropping trash hauler Waste Pro after 15 years and signing on to a $32 million, seven-year contract with Houston-based FCC Environmental. The Palm Coast City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal Tuesday morning. The charge for a single-family house would be...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Many Floridians plan to hit the beach Monday to enjoy the Fourth of July. If you're headed to any beach in Volusia County, here are a few things you should know. ITEMS NOT ALLOWED AT THE BEACH. As you pack your coolers and backpacks, beach officials...
Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida article presents a list of the finest pizza places situated in the fun city of Orlando, Florida. Is there no city more fun in the Southern United States than Orlando Florida? You know why. # 10 – NYPD Pizza. Brick walls...
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain should move out by 9:30 p.m. for fireworks. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for the next several days. Rain chances will be...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A white supremacist gang member was found guilty of stabbing a fellow inmate over a year ago on Friday afternoon, according to the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office. Judson Arne, 40, helped co-defendant Andrew Mitchell to plan an attack on another inmate while serving...
DELTONA, Fla. — A moratorium on rezoning requests for single-family home developments in the city of Deltona went into effect Friday. It’s essentially a freeze on subdivisions that want to rezone for higher density. As Volusia County’s largest city, Deltona’s mayor and city commissioners agreed to pause single...
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Georgia onion producer announced Thursday that it was recalling certain whole onions that could have been contaminated with listeria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, said the Little Bear brand Vidalia sweet onions included in the recall were packed between June 20 and June 23. Consumers...
The 4th of July weekend is here and according to AAA, 48 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend. Here in Central Florida, officials at the Orlando International Airport are bracing for a busy weekend with more than 1.7 million people expected to pass through.
“The Official Florida Flamingo Museum” is right here in Ocala. There is a floor-to-ceiling explosion of pink flamingos—which would be called a flamboyance in a natural setting—inside Cindy Dunlow Frames in the Six Gun Plaza in east Ocala. There are so many of the iconic colorful and leggy birds nesting here that Dunlow once set a mark for flamingo-related items recognized by the Guinness World Records.
Comments / 0