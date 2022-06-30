ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCOTUS sides with local veteran over work accommodations in state agencies

By Javier Guerra
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
A big win for local veteran Le Roy Torres after the Supreme Court ruled in his favor 5-4.

It had been five years of fighting for Torres.

Wednesday's decision strengthens protections for state-employed veterans returning to the workforce after serving in the reserves or the National Guard.

"We should not have to fear losing our jobs when we come back," he said.

Torres said that this will open the door for more veterans across the country, he added that this was just not about him, but the thousands of other veterans who are going through the same situation as he is.

This began when Torres was serving as a DPS trooper and could no longer serve due to his illness. He sought a comparable job with DPS, but was denied.

"Now there is a sense of peace and comfort that we can come back and 'Hey, you know what? If I have limitations that I'll be accommodated,' " he said.

Torres said that this will open the door for many vets.

"It has been over five years," he said. "I have faced many challenges, but grateful for the strength God has given me along with our community."

KRIS 6 News

