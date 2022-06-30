ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland St. Lucie by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-30 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following counties, Duval and St. Johns. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass and San Pablo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Koochiching, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 12:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Koochiching; St. Louis FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Koochiching. In northeast Minnesota, St. Louis. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1246 PM CDT, Monday, emergency management reported ongoing extensive flooding across the warned area. - Namakan and Kabetogama lakes have fallen to 1118 feet, below the International Joint Commission regulated levels and have been removed from the Flood Warning. Namakan and Kabetogama lakes level has fallen 48 inches, or 4 feet, since the crest on May 31. Rainy Lake was at 1111.7 feet as of the morning of July 4, which is 4 inches above the 2014 peak and 18 inches below the new record set in June. The level of Rainy Lake is expected to fall by 12 to 14 inches between July 4 and July 11. - Some locations that will experience flooding include International Falls, Rainy Lake West, Rainy Lake East, Voyageurs National Park, Ranier, Island View, Ray and Ericksburg. - For more information about flood safety visit, https://weather.gov/safety/flood . For more information about the Rainy Lake Basin flooding visit, https://weather.gov/dlh/RainyRiverBasin .
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Interior, Northeast, Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 13:01:00 Expires: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Eastern Interior; Northeast; Southeast A cluster of strong thunderstorms continue to impact portions of southeast and eastern municipalities in Puerto Rico through 200 PM AST At 1158 AM AST, a group of thunderstorms were located over southeastern Puerto Rico, between Ceiba and Yabucoa, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. People in the Saint Louis Metropolitan Area can get information about cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat by calling the United Way of Greater Saint Louis at 800-427-4626, or if calling from a land line phone dial 2-1-1. You can also call Cool Down Saint Louis at 314-241-7668. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 100 and 105 can be expected Monday, followed by heat index values between 105 and 110 Tuesday and Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 11 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat may also continue Thursday and Friday in a some areas, so please continue to monitor the forecast for updates over the next several days.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
City
Vero Beach, FL
City
Lakewood Park, FL
County
Indian River County, FL
City
Gifford, FL
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
City
Vero Beach South, FL
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
Power 96

Severe Thunderstorm Watch This Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9:00 pm for portions of southern Minnesota -- including Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Rice, and Scott counties. Frequent lightning, heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds will be possible in and near the watch area. The severe weather...
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
cw39.com

Gulf low nears Texas, could become a tropical depression with heavy rain

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is sending waves of scattered thunderstorms into Southeast Texas Wednesday. However, more significant rain very well could be coming Thursday and Friday as the Gulf low potentially reaches tropical depression status. A reminder of how tropical...
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

Disturbance has 90% chance of becoming tropical storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday. Potential Cyclone Two is moving fast as it approaches Nicaragua and Costa Rica. The system is forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Friday. Then it will move over to the eastern...
ORLANDO, FL
KWTX

Keeping an eye on a tropical system in the Gulf!

Parts of Central Texas saw some nice rain Monday evening, but overall rain chances will gradually decrease as we head through the overnight hours. Overall the forecast will be rain-free for the middle of the workweek, other than a few isolated showers. Better rain chances look to return on Friday due to a developing tropical system that is currently off the coast of Louisiana.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AccuWeather

Lake Mead water levels drop closer to dead pool status

The nation’s largest reservoir is at its lowest level since it was filled in the 1930s, and experts say that the declining water levels are ‘deadly serious.’. Water levels at Lake Mead dropped to historic lows this week with persistent drought exacerbated by climate change and increased water demands driving the reservoir closer to becoming a "dead pool."
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Has Been Detected off the Coast of Oregon

According to the USGS, a cluster of earthquakes was registered early Wednesday off the Oregon coast around 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage. Geographical Survey. Within five hours, the agency reported nine earthquakes, three of which were barely minutes apart. At 2:54 a.m., the first earthquake was felt. The magnitude was 3.8. Eight more had struck by 7:01 a.m.
OREGON STATE
thecentersquare.com

New Mexico sees one of largest GDP decreases in country

(The Center Square) – New Mexico had one of the largest decreases in gross domestic product (GDP) among states in this year's first quarter. The state's GDP shrank 4.7% from January to March, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Only Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, and West Virginia had larger GDP decreases.
ECONOMY

