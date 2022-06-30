ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ve blinged up my daughter’s pram with strings of pearls – people say it’s a choking hazard but I’m not taking them off

By Leanne Hall
 4 days ago

A MUM who wanted to bling up her daughter's pram has been told her idea could be a choking hazardous.

The mum-of-one, from the UK, bought a new pushchair for her toddler and decided to jazz it up with strings of pearls, fairy lights and embroidered butterflies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mii2K_0gR1f6MA00
The mum shared her custom design on TikTok Credit: TIKTOK/bABYGIRLLANAX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFFHm_0gR1f6MA00
But some users were quick to say it was a potential choking hazard Credit: TIKTOK/bABYGIRLLANAX

The mum shared the process of customising the pram on her TikTok account, Baby Girl Lana x, but people were quick to say it was a potential choking hazard.

In a short clip, she shows off the final product which has embroidered butterflies on the hood of the pram, lace and pearl trim and strings of pearls and fairy lights on the inside.

She insisted she had customised her daughter's prams before and had experienced no issues with her daughter pulling at the decorations.

The mum said: "I have ensured that the embellishments are reinforced and extremely difficult to get off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXkLq_0gR1f6MA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ckhw7_0gR1f6MA00

"I would see any tugging that would take place on the hood, it isn't typical behaviour for my toddler to take interest or tug on so unlikely she would."

The mum also made viewers aware that she had threaded the lights on five times to make sure they were secure if her daughter ever did try to tug at them.

However, this didn't stop many users from telling her it was dangerous.

One wrote: "Why would you potentially risk your child’s life for the sake of something looking pretty? Is it really worth the risk? Kids are too unpredictable."

"Nah not worth the risk. Only takes a moment," another commented.

A third penned: "Not worth the risk. toddlers are unpredictable and have zero impulse control."

She responded to these comments in the comments section of the video, writing: "Let’s be clear I put my child at risk of choking every time I give her food, should I stop feeding her? No."

"There are risks so if you feel unsafe don’t do it. I have embellished other items of hers and she has paid no interest. I know my toddler's typical behaviours and she no longer tends to put non-food items in her mouth," she captioned the post.

Other mums took to the comments to praise her for her lavish pram design.

One commented: "I get people's concerns but surely you know your child well enough to do this? ...looks good and I bet the lights look nice at night."

"The hate you're getting from people is crazy!! I personally think you've done a wicked job and it looks lush," another added.

A third said: "You know your child, mine has never put anything that isn’t food on her mouth! So never had to worry! Each baby is different."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEBZS_0gR1f6MA00
The mum had made sure to secure her embellishments securely Credit: TIKTOK/bABYGIRLLANAX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J511C_0gR1f6MA00
And other mums praised her for the sweet pram design Credit: TIKTOK/bABYGIRLLANAX

