After taking two overhand rights flush on the chin at the end of the first round of his bout against Christian Hammer last Saturday, Joe Joyce had a knowing glance on his face. His eyebrows raised, his lips pursed, the facial pronunciation of “whew, okay.” In that moment, Joyce could have been thinking any of the following and it would have made sense: 1. “I shouldn’t have been hit by those,” 2. “Those were some hard shots,” or 3. “I have quite the chin.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO