Oregon State

Drink one, plant one program raises money for seedlings

By KLCC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaise a glass to forests! The nonprofit Oregon Parks Forever, along with a few craft breweries and a winery, is raising money to plant trees in fire-damaged areas around the state. Executive Director Seth Miller told KLCC, “The...

KDRV

Travel experts give low-budget summer getaway ideas for Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. — Inflation is making travel more expensive for everyone, but that doesn't mean Oregonians have to skip a summer getaway. Although a "staycation" may be the most convenient and least expensive option this summer, there are still plenty of fun and interesting things to do close to home.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands across Oregon & California due to storm

SUNDAY UPDATE: The last two Southern Oregon Pacific Power customers without power were restored with electricity by 9am Sunday in Medford. They were the last of a few lingering early Sunday morning outages also including Ashland, Talent and Brownsboro customers. UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Oregon's south coast open for razor clam harvesting

NEWPORT, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is opening the south coast to razor clam harvesting. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) opened it yesterday saying, "Now the entire Oregon coast is open for razor clam harvesting." ODA says recent shellfish...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

What’s Up With the Enormous Hatch Opening to the Sky Along I-205?

Just west of the I-205 bridge (on the Oregon side), there’s a large industrial building with a very oddly shaped roof, like a giant hatch opening up to admit some massive alien spacecraft. I’ve seen similar buildings elsewhere. Is the arrival of the Mothership imminent? —Sir Nose d’Voidofbrains.
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Local Meat Processor To Increase Capacity With State Grant

PRINEVILLE, OR-- Oregon’s Department of Agriculture is awarding $2 million in grants to six meat processors, including $105,598 for Prineville's Central Oregon Butcher Boys. ODA’s Theresa Yoshioka says the legislature approved the funding to increase capacity when the pandemic caused food supply-chain issues, "As people became concerned about availability of meat, they turned to local supplies. And our local producers used these processors to process their meat for the local market. There was so much demand, and our producers - meaning the ranchers and farmers - weren’t able to get their animals processed locally." She says in some cases, the backlog grew to three years long.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ

Scholars’ solution to centuries-old mystery of ‘Beeswax Wreck’ off Oregon coast can be read for free online

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — For centuries, beeswax and Chinese porcelain have washed ashore on Nehalem Spit, on the north Oregon Coast. After years of research in archives around the world, in combination with archaeological evidence, scholars were able to point to the Santo Cristo de Burgos, a seventeenth-century Manila galleon owned by the kingdom of Spain, as the mysterious vessel commonly known today as the “Beeswax Wreck.”
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon companies fined for environmental violations

Four Oregon companies were collectively fined over $78,000 for environmental violations. In May, the state Department of Environmental Quality fined Selmet Incorporated in Albany roughly $62,000 for abandoning flammable, hazardous waste. And the Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company received more than $10,00 dollars in fines for dumping foreign freshwater into local sources, which could potentially introduce invasive species into coastal Oregon.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon's alpine country | Grant's Getaways

JOSEPH, Ore. — This holiday weekend kicks off camping season for thousands of folks and here’s an idea that I consider “must do”: an Oregon getaway to Wallowa Lake State Park. When artist George Keister searches for inspiration, he doesn’t look far beyond his front step...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New interactive Oregon wildfire risk map launches

Oregon has launched a new statewide, interactive map to determine the risk level for wildfires. And you can even narrow it down to your neighborhood. The Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map is a project of the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University. The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association says...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

New wildfire sparks near the Oregon/California border, ODF & Cal Fire on scene

ASHLAND, Oregon.-- ODF Southwest crews are right now responding to the #skookumcreekfire, located about two miles north of the Oregon-California border in the BLM Soda Mountain Wilderness. According to ODF Southwest, the fire is estimated to be 4-5 acres. ODF has ordered in two Type 2 helicopters, and two ODF...
klcc.org

New wildfire risk map has implications for Oregon homeowners

Approximately 80,000 Oregon homes and other buildings are in areas of high or extreme wildfire risk. That’s according to a new map the Oregon Department of Forestry released Thursday. This means that those property owners may be subject to new building code and defensible space requirements to mitigate the risk of future wildfires. The new requirements are still going through a public process and property owners can appeal their risk classification. OPB reporter Cassandra Profita fills us in on the details.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water

Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls.  “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said.  She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […] The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
beachconnection.net

Comet Could Be Among Largest Ever, Visible Now on Oregon, Washington Coast

(Astoria, Oregon) – What could be one of the largest comets this civilization has ever seen is on its way to the skies above you, and in fact can already be seen on the Washington coast and Oregon coast. Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) requires at least binoculars, however, but can be seen in the southern skies. Already, plenty of amazing photographs of it have been taken by amateur astronomers and pros alike. (Photo courtesy NASA / Hubble Telescope)
OREGON STATE

