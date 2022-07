(St. Joseph) – The Clarinda A’s led most of the night but fell in walk-off fashion to the St. Joseph Mustangs 4-3 Saturday. Clarinda plated a run in the third on a Will Walsh RBI ground out to score Tab Tracy. The A’s tacked on two more in the sixth when Nathan Barksdale worked a bases-loaded walk and Tracy hit a sacrifice fly. St. Joseph responded with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, all on singles. The Mustangs walked it off in the ninth on a Noah Bodenhous single.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO