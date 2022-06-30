McAllen accepting water donations to aid Mexico water crisis

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen will be accepting water donations to assist Nuevo León, Mexico through a water crisis in the area.

Bottled water will be collected and delivered to the Nuevo León Governor’s Office to provide assistance, a press release from the City of McAllen stated.

“During this crisis, please join me in donating precious water to our friends and family in Nuevo León. Many of them live in our Sister Cities. Many of us have family, friends, and business associates who call those cities home,” said McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos in the release. “This is what we do for each other. In challenging times, we offer support, however we can.”

Residents are asked to bring water donations beginning on July 1 until July 6 to the City of McAllen Performing Arts Center located at 901 Convention Center Blvd. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Staff members with the city will be at the location to accept the cases of water, and residents will not have to leave their vehicle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.