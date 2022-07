WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (TCD) -- A newly released affidavit is shedding light on the death of a woman who was allegedly killed during a drug robbery by someone she knew. According to Maine State Police, on April 21 at 8:11 p.m., one of Kimberly Neptune’s relatives called Pleasant Point Police to check on her because they had not heard from her. When officers arrived at her apartment on Thunder Road, they found Neptune deceased and called the circumstances surrounding her death "suspicious."

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO