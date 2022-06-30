ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Hempstead, NY

Where Is North Hempstead’s Cat Shelter?

By Julie Prisco
greatneckrecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years now, North Hempstead resident Stuart Kroll has been speaking up at town meetings and advocating for the town to build a cat shelter. North Hempstead doesn’t have a town cat shelter for stray cats to be cared for and placed with a family. While the town...

greatneckrecord.com

