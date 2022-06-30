Where Is North Hempstead’s Cat Shelter?

This week’s featured shelter pet is Apple Fritter, a 2-year-old Puggle Mix currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Sweet Apple Fritter was found as a stray and was never claimed. This little lady loves people and is gentle natured. She will likely do well with another dog her size that can help show her the ropes. Apple was clearly not walked or exposed to the world because she shows a lot of fear. Her ideal home would be an active one with the ability to show her how to be confident and how to enjoy the world around her. She would be a wonderful addition to any home.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO