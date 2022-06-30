ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Police Arrest Florida Man on Drunk Driving Charge After Crash

 4 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Florida man on Tuesday morning, after a crash on Route 30. Police...

