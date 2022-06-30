ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon: Watch the best shots as Liam Broady beats Diego Schwartzman in five sets

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the best shots as Britain's Liam Broady beats...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Spun

Wimbledon Announces Punishment For Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Wimbledon announced on Sunday afternoon the punishment for the fiery Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match. While Kyrgios advanced in entertaining fashion, both players have been fined. Kyrgios has been hit with a $4,000 fine for "audible obscenity," as he was hit with a violation during the match. Tsitsipas, meanwhile,...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'There's an ultimate belief in one another that we can do it': Alex Lees suggests England are only '30 or 40 minutes' of good batting away from creating history as they chase down a national-record 378 runs against India

Alex Lees believes England are half an hour of good batting away from creating history in Birmingham on Tuesday as they go in pursuit of a national-record 378 to pinch the delayed fifth Test from under India's noses. Lees made a punchy 56, before Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put...
SPORTS
BBC

Wimbledon: The 'brutal' world of doubles tennis

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Venus Williams and Jamie Murray took their first step as a pairing into the "brutal world" of doubles tennis with an opening victory in the mixed event at Wimbledon.
TENNIS
