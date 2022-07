New York-based wealth manager VanEck has filed a fresh application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to gain approval for its spot bitcoin ETF. Filed on June 24, VanEck’s latest filing for its bitcoin ETF comes roughly eight months after the SEC thwarted its previous application last November. The regulatory agency has constantly cited market manipulation and consumer protection concerns as the main motivations for rejecting spot bitcoin EFT applications.

