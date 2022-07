SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On a visit to the Shreveport Dog Park on any recent day, you might meet plenty of pooches who haven’t been spayed or neutered. Starting Friday, many of them are technically in violation of a mandatory spay and neuter ordinance passed by the Caddo Parish Commission late last year that went into effect on Friday. The new ordinance applies to dogs that are at least 1 year old (52 weeks or older) and cats that are at least 6 months old (26 weeks or older).

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO